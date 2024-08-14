Connect with us

Photo shows a view of Nansha Port in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong province. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

China, Africa trade in intermediate goods grows 6.4 percent in Jan-July

Published

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — China’s trade with Africa in intermediate goods posted 6.4 percent year-on-year growth in the first seven months of 2024, official data showed Tuesday.

Trade in intermediate goods between China and Africa accounts for 68 percent of the total value of bilateral trade, helping Africa in its process of industrialization and economic diversification, said Lyu Daliang, an official with the General Administration of Customs. 

During the January-July period, bilateral trade totaled 1.19 trillion yuan (about 166.48 billion U.S. dollars), with China’s exports to Africa hitting 697.93 billion yuan, while imports reached 490.89 billion yuan, customs data revealed. 

The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in Beijing from Sept. 4 to 6, and a further deepening of economic and trade cooperation between the two sides is expected, Lyu said. 

The theme of the 2024 FOCAC is “Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future,” according to an announcement made by the Chinese foreign ministry on July 30. 

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

