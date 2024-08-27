Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chilly weather in Nairobi in August 2027.

Top stories

Chilly Weather Conditions to Continue Across Parts of Kenya

Published

Nairobi, Kenya Aug 24 — The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a weather outlook for the last week of August to early September, forecasting intermittent cold and cloudy conditions in various regions of the country.

Residents in the Central Highlands, Western Kenya, Rift Valley, and South-eastern lowlands are advised to brace for cooler temperatures and cloudy skies during this period.

According to the forecast, parts of Western Kenya, the Central Highlands, the Rift Valley, the Coast, and North-eastern Kenya will likely experience rainfall at the start of the forecast period.

The rain is expected to provide some relief from the ongoing dry conditions in certain areas but may also bring with it the typical challenges associated with wet weather.

Night-time temperatures are expected to drop significantly, particularly in the Central Highlands, Rift Valley, and South-eastern lowlands, with lows dipping below 10°C in some areas. Residents in these regions are advised to stay warm and take necessary precautions, especially during the night.

Meanwhile, high daytime temperatures are anticipated in other parts of the country, with the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western regions experiencing temperatures above 30°C. These warmer conditions may contribute to increased evaporation rates, potentially affecting water availability in these areas.

The Kenya Meteorological Department urges the public to remain vigilant and to keep informed about the weather conditions through official channels. Farmers, in particular, are advised to take these weather patterns into account when planning their agricultural activities for the week.

About The Author

EDITORIAL DESK

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Met agency predicts continued rainfall in week leading to October 23

Director of Meteorological Services David Gikungu indicated that isolated storms are likely to occur in some areas including the Highlands East and West of...

October 17, 2023