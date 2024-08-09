Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cherargei also topped the list of Senators with the most statements in the Senate and was the Senator with the second-highest number of motions/FILE

County News

Cherargei, Asige scored among Senators with most notable bills

The study which reviewed perfoamance in the Senate between August 2023 to 2024 also listed Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, Vihiga’s Godfrey Osotsi and Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda in the top five chart.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 9 — A Timely Kenya poll has listed Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Nominated Senator Crystal Asige as lawmakers with the most with notable bills in the Senate.

The study which reviewed perfoamance in the Senate between August 2023 to 2024 also listed Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, Vihiga’s Godfrey Osotsi and Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda in the top five chart.

Cherargei also topped the list of Senators with the most statements in the Senate and was the Senator with the second-highest number of motions.

Busia’s Okiya Omtatah emerged as the Senator with the highest number of motions according to the study published on Friday.

“Notable Bills passed by top five senators include; The Employment Bill, The Startup Senate Bill, The County Boundaries Bill, The Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill, Agriculture and Livestock Extension Bill respectively,” the pollster explained.

Senators Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), Omtatah (Busia), Richard Onyonka(Kisii), Ledama Olekina (Narok), Aaron Cheruyiot (Kericho), Osotsi (Vihiga), Cherargei (Nandi), Kathuri Murungi (Meru), Boni Khalwale (Kakamega) and Eddy Oketch (Migori) were listed as the top 10 Senators based on the public presence.

Senators Osotsi, Cherargei, Murungi and Sifuna also topped the chart of overall active senators in the country.

“The top least active senators are Gataya Mwenda(Tharaka Nithi), Joyce Chepkoech (Nominated), James Ekomwa (Turkana), and Julius Murgor(West Pokot) among others,” read the poll.

Senator Osotsi topped as a senator with highest number contributions, including county and committee apperances, followed by Kajwang in the Homabay and Chairperson County Public Accounts Committee.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The survey was based on plenary visibility, number of Bills, Statements and Motions as well as members’ contributions in Senate

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate Oversight Fund withdrawal intensify war between Senate and National Assembly

Majority of the MPs castigated the Senators who they accused of pouring cold water on the National Government Constituency Development Fund

July 22, 2024

County News

Sakaja invites Senate to probe Sh15bn debt by defunct NMS

Senators expressed concerns about the concentration of NMS tenders among a few companies.

July 4, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Cherargei: Term limit legislative proposal not sponsored by UDA

Cherargei asserted that the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2024 which is allegedly before the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee is not sponsored by the United...

April 25, 2024

County News

Sakaja accuses Senate of witchhunt in probe over gas blast

Governor Sakaja criticized the Senate for what he termed as "sensationalizing" a rescheduled appearance, questioning the imposition of a fine despite his absence from...

April 11, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Nominated opposition MPs outshine govt counterparts in new poll

Top performers included Former Minority Leader John Mbadi (52 per cent), Irene Mayaka (51 per cent), Dorothy Muthoni (47.6 per cent), Jackson Kosgei (39...

April 2, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

We didn’t bribe Monda, my son was poisoned against the Deputy Governor – Misati

Misati denied bribing Monda saying the alleged Sh799,000 sent to Monda was a long standing loan that he was repaying through his son’s phone...

March 14, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua tells off Senators for ‘meddling’ in national government affairs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed senators over what he termed as ‘meddling’ in national government matters. The DP...

January 25, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Storm in Senate over Pastor Odero’s link in committee visit to Mavueni

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18-A storm erupted in the Senate following revelations by Kakamega Senator Boniface Khalwale questioning the procedure undertaken by Senate Adhoc Committee...

October 18, 2023