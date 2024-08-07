Connect with us

CBK Governor Kamau Thugge/FILE/CBK

business

CBK prints 2024 series banknotes with updated security features

The notes bear signatures of CBK Governor Kamau Thugge and the Principal Secretary for the National Treasury Chris Kiptoo.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 — The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has printed 2024 series banknotes with updated security features ahead of a phased rollout begining with teh Sh1,000 note.

In a statement on Wednesday, the institution announced that the new features in the 2024 series banknotes include threads with color-changing effects specific to each denomination.

“The changes affect the fifty shillings (KES 50), one hundred shillings (KES 100), two hundred shillings (KES 200), five hundred shillings (KES 500) and one thousand shillings (KES 1,000) currency banknotes,” read the statement.

The notes also bear signatures of CBK Governor Kamau Thugge and the Principal Secretary for the National Treasury Chris Kiptoo.

“The rest of the features remain the same as those of the series issued in 2019,” the Cental Bank stated.

The updated security thread on the note will appear as a continuous line and will change color when titled. 

When placed under Ultra-Violet light, the golden band will show the value of the banknote. 

CBK said banknotes in circulation will remain legal tender and will circulate alongside the newly-released banknotes.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the new-generation backnotes in December 2018, phasing out the old currency bearing the portraits of former Presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki (Sh40 coin).

The changes announced on Wednesday are in line with Section 22 of the Central Bank of Kenya Act which states that the denominations, inscriptions, forms, material and other characteristics of the notes and coins issued by the Bank shall be determined by the Bank in consultation with the Minister, and shall be notified in the Gazette and in other media of public information likely to bring them to the attention of the public.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

