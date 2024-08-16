Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The closure is part of an intensified crackdown on street vendors and eateries that fail to meet basic food safety and hygiene standards/Screengrab

County News

CBD vendor busted for stashing food trays in public toilet

Nairobi County officials made the alarming discovery on Friday during a surprise inspection aimed at curbing unsanitary practices among food vendors in the city.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 — The Nairobi’s County Government has shut down a popular kiosk hotel in the heart of the Central Business District (CBD) after discovering severe hygiene violations, including the shocking use of a public toilet for food storage.

The closure is part of an intensified crackdown on street vendors and eateries that fail to meet basic food safety and hygiene standards.

Nairobi County officials made the alarming discovery on Friday during a surprise inspection aimed at curbing unsanitary practices among food vendors in the city.

Nairobi County’s Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria, accompanied by public health and environmental inspectors, uncovered the shocking breach at the kiosk hotel located near the Bus Station area.

Mosira said the establishment, known for selling kebabs, eggs, and smokies, was operating in deplorable conditions, leading to its immediate closure.

Inspectors reported finding blackened cooking oil, strong unpleasant odors, and an overall filthy environment, all of which raised serious concerns about the safety of the food.

Sustained crackdown

The most concerning discovery, however, was the vendor’s use of a nearby public toilet to store food trays, a practice that poses severe health risks to the public.

“Closure is necessary to prevent any potential health hazards and to protect the well-being of our community,” said Mosiria.

He stressed the importance of upholding proper hygiene practices across the city and warned that the crackdown will continue.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mosiria also emphasized the shared responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in Nairobi, calling on all residents, hawkers, and vendors to strictly adhere to health standards.

“Everyone has a role to play in ensuring that Nairobi remains a clean and healthy environment. We must all adhere to high standards of hygiene to safeguard public health,” he said.

This incident has sparked renewed concern over food safety in Nairobi’s CBD, with growing reports of street vendors engaging in unsanitary practices like storing food in toilets.

City Hall has vowed to step up efforts to eliminate these hazardous practices and ensure compliance with public health regulations.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Sakaja roots for youth inclusion, lauds Gen Z-led clamour for reforms

Speaking at the Africa Youth Forum 2024 in Nairobi on Thursday, Sakaja emphasized the importance of including the youth in government decision making processes.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court outlaws masks for police officers handling protests

Justice Mwamuye also ordered the police not to obscure the identification, registration or markings of any vehicle while dealing with persons who is or...

2 days ago

crime

Police seek clues amid mystery of lifeless body along Ngong Road

Police found an unstained knife and a crutch next to the body of the victim which had no visible injuries.

August 7, 2024

CITY HALL

Sakaja reshuffles City Hall Cabinet, replaces County Secretary

Analo retained his substantive role as Chief Officer of Urban Planning and Development.

August 6, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja denies banning protests after court order, insists on clearance

The court ordered the Acting Inspector General of Police to circulate the order reversing the protest ban by Friday, July 19, and file evidence...

July 20, 2024

Capital Health

Mama Lucy Hospital records milestone with no pregnancy-related deaths in 4 months

Dr Martin Wafula, the facility's CEO attributed the achievement to the modernization of the hospital under Governor Johnson Sakaja's administration.

July 16, 2024

Capital Illustrated

Capital Illustrated: Inside Sakaja’s Sh43.6bn budget

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja signed into law the Sh43.6 billion budget for the 2024/2025 Financial Year prioritising decentralisation of city services.

July 9, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Expressway cleared following self-involving trailer truck crash

NPS reported that the incident led to a serious injury but did not divulge further details.

July 6, 2024