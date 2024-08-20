Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Businessman Wanjigi freed on Sh10mn personal bond

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has been granted a Sh10 million personal bond pending a ruling on plea deferment set for next month.

The ruling on September 12 will determine if Wanjigi will take plea in a case where he is accused of being in possession of unlicensed firearms.

Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi at the same time directed Wanjigi to deposit his passport in court pending the ruling to be delivered on September 12

His lawyers led by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Paul Muite, John Khaminwa applied to have the plea taking deferred, claiming their client’s rights had been violated.

They argued that there was a high court order issued by Justice Bahati Mwamuye stopping his arrest and detention.

