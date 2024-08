0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Business Jimi Wanjigi was on Monday arrested after he presented himself for grilling at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

It is however unclear what charges he will face in court tomorrow.

The detectives were also to question him over claims of possession of teargas canisters at his Muthaiga home, in Nairobi.

“The DCI has illegally arrested me despite numerous court orders barring the same arrest,” he said on his X account.

