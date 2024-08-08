Connect with us

Burglars Terrorize Mothers at Kisumu Hospital, Steal Phones and Cash

KISUMU, Kenya Aug 8 – A group of burglars terrorized lactating mothers at Lumumba Health Hospital in Kisumu on Wednesday morning, stealing phones and cash. Some of the victims were recovering from surgeries.

Kisumu County Chief Officer John Oywa said the incident caused significant distress among the mothers.

“They scaled the perimeter wall and stealthily entered the postnatal ward,” he said.

Oywa said that police have launched investigations into the incident, which occurred between 3 and 4 am.

The hospital administrator and the private security guards on duty have already recorded statements with the police.

As a temporary measure, the county department of medical services has begun reinforcing the perimeter fences by installing electric fences. Additionally, security guards are being reorganized.

Oywa promised disciplinary action against any officers found to have been negligent in their duties.

