British terror suspected Grant deported to the UK after serving jail term

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9- British terror suspect Jermaine Grant who was jailed in Kenya has been deported back to the United Kingdom after completing his sentence.

The police said that Grant was flown to the United Kingdom on Thursday using the National carrier Kenya Airways accompanied by Kenyan security officials and was arrested by British Authorities immediately he touched down at  Heathrow Airport.

This is after a Mombasa court last year ordered Grant to be deported once his prison sentence had elapsed following a case made by prosecutors for him to be sent away back to his home country.

Grant who was linked to the Al-Shabaab terror group and Samantha Lewthwaite, the “White widow” of the July 7 London terrorist bomber Germaine Lindsay was arrested by the police back in 2011 after they found bomb-making materials in his flat in Mombasa.

He was later prosecuted and sentenced to four years in prison in 2019, alongside a separate nine-year sentence for forgery after he forged his Canadian passport.

Police believed Grant was responsible for planning a bombing campaign against hotels popular with foreign tourists as he had previously been apprehended in 2008 over a plot to attack a police base on a bus trying to enter Somalia while dressed in a burka.

Investigating officers found chemicals, switches and a manual on explosives in the apartment, which he is believed to have shared with Lewthwaite, the White Widow on the run being hunted down by the authorities.

During his arrest Grant was found carrying a forged Canadian passport and when the police searched his apartment, Lewthwaite had fled the scene escaping just minutes earlier after Grant allegedly warned her with a text message which read ‘The lions are inside. One of them is very watchful, like a bird watches a stone.’

Lewthwaite, who remains the world’s most wanted person by the Authorities is suspected of orchestrating  several terror attacks in Africa that have killed more than 400 people.

The attacks include the deadly 2013 shopping mall attack at the Westgate in Nairobi that killed more than 60 civilians and several soldiers.

