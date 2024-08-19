Bill Gates flags off first India Day celebrations in Greater Seattle Area

Connect with us

The first India Day celebrations in the Greater Seattle area were flagged off by Bill Gates, Chairperson of the Gates Foundation, on India’s 78th Independence Day on August 17, 2024.

Aug 19 – The first India Day celebrations in the Greater Seattle area were flagged off by Bill Gates, Chairperson of the Gates Foundation, on India’s 78th Independence Day on Saturday (local time).

Gates addressed over 2,000 members of the Indian American community, praising India’s global leadership in innovation, technology, agriculture, and healthcare.

Bill Gates was the Guest of Honour. The event showcased India’s diverse cultural heritage through floats and performances, highlighting the theme of Unity in Diversity.

Addressing nearly 2,000 plus members of the Indian American community on Saturday, he referred to India “as a global leader with breakthrough innovations in areas like technology, agriculture and healthcare”.

The Indian Consulate in Seattle thanked Bill Gates for flagging off the First India Day celebrations in Greater Seattle area.

In a post on X, it said, “Thank you, Mr. Bill Gates, for flagging off the First India Day celebrations in Greater Seattle area. Deeply appreciate the participation of Congresswomen Suzan K DelBene and Kim Schrier and Congressman Adam Smith, along with Washington Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck and Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. Thanks also to the Mayors of Bellevue, Tacoma, Kent, Auburn, Renton, SeaTac, Snoqualmie and Mercer Island for joining in to support the Indian community.”

“A Most Memorable First: The India Day Celebration in Greater Seattle! All states of India showcase their floats and regional cultural performances in the heart of Bellevue. The entire Indian community comes together to honour India’s 78th Independence Day Celebrations.”
Gates added that “from manufacturing safe low cost vaccines to the remarkable leadership shown by the Indian diaspora to India’s Digital Public Infrastructure – India’s ingenuity is helping not just Indians, but the whole world. Countries across the Global South are leveraging India’s experience to build their DPI systems.”

The event showcased- for the first time in Greater Seattle area- all states and regions of India through floats and cultural performances celebrating the theme of Unity in Diversity. Each of the floats were put together by prominent leaders of the Indian American community and reflected some of the important aspects of India’s rich cultural heritage.

In another special gesture, five separate official proclamations were issued by governments/city councils of King County, Bellevue City (Washington), Portland (Oregon), Hillsboro (Oregon), Tigard (Oregon) to honour the India Day celebrations.


