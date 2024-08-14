Beijing stresses stronger ties with Mekong nations: China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, China, Aug 14 — China hopes that the Lancang-Mekong region will become a model for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, a pacesetter for implementing the Global Development Initiative, a pioneer for implementing the Global Security Initiative and a front-runner in implementing the Global Civilization Initiative, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson’s remarks, which were published on the ministry’s website, came as Foreign Minister Wang Yi was set to visit Myanmar and attend the 9th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Thailand from Wednesday to Saturday.

China hopes to work with the Mekong countries at the foreign ministers’ meeting to review the progress of cooperation, take stock of past experiences, and plan for the next steps to advance the partnership, the spokesperson said.

The Lancang-Mekong Cooperation mechanism, which features regional collaboration, consultation and shared benefits, involves six countries — China, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

The Lancang River originates in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in southwestern China, and is called the Mekong River as it flows through the other five countries before flowing into the sea.

The mechanism is characterized by pragmatism, high efficiency and a focus on concrete projects. It aims to bolster the economic and social development of the subregional countries, supporting ASEAN Community building as well as promoting the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and advancing South-South cooperation.

Fruitful results

Since its launch in 2016, the mechanism has delivered fruitful results, contributing effectively to the economic and social development of the six Lancang-Mekong countries, and bringing tangible benefits to their peoples, the spokesperson said.

“All countries in the Mekong region are engaged in building a community with a shared future, both bilaterally with China and multilaterally under the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation mechanism,” the spokesperson added.

On the sidelines of the foreign ministers’ meeting, Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will attend the Informal Discussion Between the Foreign Ministers of China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand to exchange views on the regional situation, jointly combating cross-border crimes and other issues, according to the spokesperson.

Regarding Wang’s visit to Myanmar, the spokesperson said it is aimed at deepening mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various fields, cementing the close bond of friendship between the two peoples, and advancing the building of the China-Myanmar community with a shared future.

As a friend and neighbor of Myanmar, China strictly follows the principle of noninterference in other countries’ internal affairs, supports Myanmar’s effort to uphold its stability, develop its economy and improve its people’s livelihoods, and provides constructive help for parties in Myanmar to properly address differences through political consultation within the framework of the Constitution and laws, the spokesperson said.

