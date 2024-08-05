Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Protesters blocked a motorway in Bangladesh's capital city

World

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Resigns Amid Deadly Protests

Published

Aug 5 – Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and fled the country following weeks of deadly demonstrations.

The removal of Hasina on Monday followed weeks of violent protests and appears to have averted the threat of further bloodshed. The focus now shifts to who will control the South Asian country. In an address to the nation, army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced that an interim government will now run Bangladesh and called for calm.

Hasina, who ruled the country for close to two decades, boarded a military helicopter on Monday, an aide told Al Jazeera, as huge crowds ignored a national curfew to storm her palace in Dhaka.

Her resignation came after 300 people died in weeks of protest that the authorities sought to crush. A night of deadly violence on Sunday killed close to 100 and a curfew was called.

The streets were patrolled by soldiers on Monday. However, protesters remained defiant and called for a march on Dhaka as crowds swelled in the capital.

Huge numbers then stormed the prime minister’s palace, preventing Hasina from delivering a speech. By early afternoon, the mood on the street had turned to one of celebration after the news of the premier’s departure spread.

Bangladesh suffered many years of military rule in the 1970s and 80s following the war that secured its independence from Pakistan in 1971, and many are wary of the danger of a return.

Army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman was eager to reassure the country, urging citizens to trust the army to restore peace. “We will ensure that justice is served for every death and crime that occurred during the protests,” he said, calling on the public to exercise patience and cease any acts of violence and vandalism. “We have invited representatives from all major political parties, and they have accepted our invitation and committed to collaborating with us,” the general added.

The military has a “very tough job ahead,” Irene Khan, a UN special rapporteur, said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

AGENCIES

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Over 90 killed in Bangladesh anti-government clashes

Aug 5 – At least 90 people were killed in Bangladesh on Sunday, amid worsening clashes between police and anti-government protesters. The unrest comes...

6 hours ago

World

India, Bangladesh bolster maritime ties during Indian navy chief’s visit

Maritime cooperation between India and Bangladesh has significantly strengthened in recent years, with increased joint efforts towards protecting maritime interests, conducting search and rescue...

July 7, 2024

World

India and Bangladesh Forge Stronger Ties Across Various Fronts

During a bilateral summit on September 6, 2022, both leaders signed pivotal agreements, marking a new chapter in their relationship.

February 22, 2024

World

India-Bangladesh Relationship Strengthened by Mutual Cooperation and Warmth

Over the decades, high-level exchanges and visits between leaders of both nations have served to strengthen their bilateral relations, fostering cooperation across various sectors.

February 12, 2024

business

Chinese-built railway inaugurated in Bangladesh to bolster connectivity, transportation infrastructure: China Daily

The 103.5-km railway, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), was partly built by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and the China...

November 12, 2023

World

“India, Bangladesh jointly countering extremism”, says Bangladeshi Islamic scholar

Oct, 26 – A Bangladeshi scholar, who is on a visit to India as part of a delegation, has praised New Delhi and Dhaka...

October 26, 2023

World

Remarkable Healthcare and Social Welfare Reforms in Bangladesh

In recent years, Bangladesh has made significant strides in healthcare and social welfare reforms, thanks to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina....

October 19, 2023

World

IMF: Bangladesh economy is on right track

Oct 15 – Mentioning various measures of the government to address macroeconomic challenges, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has observed that Bangladesh economy is...

October 15, 2023