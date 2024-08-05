Connect with us

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted on August 5, 2024 after weeks of deadly street protests that forced her to flee to neighbouring India.

Bangladesh Army Takes Over After Prime Minister’s Ouster By the People

Aug 5 Bangladesh’s army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman announced on Monday that he would “form an interim government” after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the capital amid overwhelming protests.

“I am taking full responsibility,” said General Waker-Uz-Zaman, dressed in military fatigues and cap. However, it was not immediately clear if he would head the caretaker government.

“We will form an interim government,” Waker said in a state television broadcast, adding that Sheikh Hasina had resigned. “The country has suffered a lot, the economy has been hit, many people have been killed — it is time to stop the violence,” he added. “I hope after my speech, the situation will improve.”

He mentioned that he would discuss the formation of the interim government with the president and had already held talks with the main opposition parties and civil society members, but not with Hasina’s Awami League.

Waker, a career infantry officer with nearly four decades in the military, has served two tours as a U.N. peacekeeper and worked in the prime minister’s office. He was appointed chief of army staff earlier this year.

“If the situation gets better, there is no need for an emergency,” he said, vowing that the new authorities would “prosecute all murders” following weeks of deadly protests. “Now the task of the students is to keep calm and help us,” he added.

Bedecked with medal ribbons on his green uniform, the mild-looking, spectacle-wearing officer emphasized the importance of restoring peace and order in the country.

