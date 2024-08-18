Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Airways plane taking off at JKIA/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Aviation Workers Union postpones planned strike to allow for talks

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has postponed its planned strike for two weeks to allow for talks over the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)-Adani deal takeover.

The union had opposed the proposed agreement with India’s Adani Airport Holdings which it says will cause job losses and bring in non-Kenyan workers.

“On Wednesday, we were invited by the CS Labour Alfred Mutua and after lengthy deliberations we were requested to pose our strike actions and allow dialogue to take place,” the union’s Secretary General Moses Ndiema stated.

“We also got an invite from the Transport CS David Chirchir for Tuesday next week. After we have held our delegates meeting today, we have agreed that we will delay our strike action for two weeks.”

He stated that should the meeting fail to bear fruit, the union will issue fresh strike notice for its members.

The airport is a major regional aviation hub and a strike would cause significant disruption to the region’s air traffic.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto defends University funding model

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – President William Ruto has defended the new university funding model, emphasizing its consideration for students’ varying levels of vulnerability....

14 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police called in to avert chaos between rival groups at Kao La Amani AIC, Eldoret

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 18 – Police were on Sunday called in to avert chaos between rival factions at the Kao La Amani African Inland...

28 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt urges public not to share photos of suspected mpox cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The Ministry of Health has warned the public against sharing photos of suspected cases of Monkeypox (Mpox) disease. Public...

33 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Norwegian woman claims she was assaulted, robbed in Kilimani, cops not helping

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – A Norwegian woman has protested police inaction in a case she says she was assaulted by three women and...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt expanding availability of clean water across the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The government is increasingly making clean drinking water accessible to more Kenyans, President William Ruto has said.  The President...

1 hour ago
“It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said. “It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt has made significant progress in improving people’s lives: Oparanya

Nairobi, Kenya Aug 18 – Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya now says the government has made significant progress in improving the livelihood of Kenyans. Oparanya...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua: Caveat in Nakuru land to be lifted

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 18 – President William Ruto’s Administration is working on lifting the caveat for residents of Mauche and other neighboring areas to...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Man-eating hyenas of Juja estates, Kiambu, to be driven out

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Residents of Juja, Kiambu County, can breathe a sigh of relief following Government’s intervention to address cases of human-wildlife...

1 hour ago