Aviation Workers Union postpones planned strike to allow for talks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has postponed its planned strike for two weeks to allow for talks over the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)-Adani deal takeover.

The union had opposed the proposed agreement with India’s Adani Airport Holdings which it says will cause job losses and bring in non-Kenyan workers.

“On Wednesday, we were invited by the CS Labour Alfred Mutua and after lengthy deliberations we were requested to pose our strike actions and allow dialogue to take place,” the union’s Secretary General Moses Ndiema stated.

“We also got an invite from the Transport CS David Chirchir for Tuesday next week. After we have held our delegates meeting today, we have agreed that we will delay our strike action for two weeks.”

He stated that should the meeting fail to bear fruit, the union will issue fresh strike notice for its members.

The airport is a major regional aviation hub and a strike would cause significant disruption to the region’s air traffic.

