Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A terminal building at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Aviation workers to serve strike notice over JKIA leasing concerns

KAWU Secretary General Moses Ndiema said the union will present a seven-day strike notice on Monday to oppose the planned public-private deal between JKIA and Indian firm Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 — The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has announced an intended strike to protest the planned leasing of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to a private operator.

KAWU Secretary General Moses Ndiema said the union will present a seven-day strike notice on Monday to oppose the planned public-private deal between JKIA and Indian firm Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

The Unios claimed that the government had not adhered to legal requirement on public participation. KAWU also protested the non-involvement of its members who it said are key stakeholders.

“On Monday we will be serving KAA and all organization withing the aviation sector a strike notice. Last week we gave the government seven days to meet our demands. We don’t intend to launch a strike on Monday. But we will pull our members out of work for purposes of delivering the strike notice,” he said.

The unions said the scheme will form part of its demands in a formal strike notice alongside other issues including effecting management changes at the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and Kenya Airways. 

Ndiema claimed that the privatization of the airport will result to unemployment claiming Adani has plans to scale down workforce at the facility. 

“Adani wants to take over the entire ground handling operations, which again will occasion job losses. They want to dilute terms of employment,” Ndiema said.

KAWU’s move comes amid mounting concerns over the proposed Adani deal.

On July 23, demonstraters staged an “Occupy JKIA” in response to public outcry over reports that the government had “sold” the airport to the Indian company.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The government however allayed the fears stating it was considering a public-private arrangemenrs to modernize the international airport to enhance passenger experience and increase traffic.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

I’m not a madman to sell Kenya’s airport, President Ruto says after social media claims

MOMBASA, Kenya July 29 – President William Ruto has refuted claims circulating among Kenyans, mainly on social media, that there are plans to sell...

July 29, 2024

Aviation

JKIA’s Terminal 1E reopened after Monday’s fire incident

KAA had moved flight operations from Terminal 1E to Terminal 1A for continuity.

March 25, 2024

Aviation

Non-injury fire incident closes Terminal 1E at JKIA

KAA moved all flight operations on the affected Terminal to Terminal 1A for continuity.

March 25, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Governor Kahiga denies calling for Chirchir’s sacking, says he meant Murkomen

The Governor, in a brief statement released on Wednesday, emphatically denied calling for Chirchir's axing suggesting that his remarks were taken out of context.

December 13, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde in Kenya for Jamhuri day fete

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has this afternoon received President Sahle-Work Zewde at he Jomo Kenyatta...

December 11, 2023

LAND REGISTRY REFORMS

House Lands Committee moves to mediates Syokimau Land Ownership Dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 – The officials of Syokimau Farm Limited have sought the intervention of the National Assembly Committee on Lands to recover...

November 24, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to complete new terminal at JKIA by 2026: Murkomen

JKIA presently consists of six terminals, including one designated for international arrivals and departures and another for domestic arrivals and departures.

November 22, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

KAA promises optimized power backup at JKIA by December 12

KAA made the commitment on Saturday even as the agency revealed that the power outage that hit most of the country last night, including...

November 12, 2023