A terminal building at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport/FILE

Aviation

Aviation workers call off strike to review JKIA lease offer

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 — The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has postponed a planned strike set for Monday and resolved to review a lease deal for the development of facilities at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Indian firm Adani Group.

“We have deliberated about the issue today and it is our resolution that we make a further delay for our strike action for seven days,” Ndiema said.

The union had first announced its intention to strike on August 11, citing concerns over the government’s adherence to legal requirements, particularly public participation, and the exclusion of KAWU members from discussions surrounding the leasing agreement.

KAWU argued that its members are critical stakeholders whose input should be considered in such significant decisions.

In addition to contesting the planned leasing of JKIA, KAWU’s demands also include calls for management changes at both the KAA and Kenya Airways.

The union had engaged in discussions with KAA officials and Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua on August 18, but talks failed to produce a resolution.

KAWU said it will thoroughly review the documents related to the concession and to ensure that their concerns are addressed before deciding on the next course of action.

The union’s leadership emphasized the importance of transparency and involvement in the process, particularly given the potential impact on workers’ rights and the future of JKIA.

KAWU said the outcome of its review of the lease documents and any further negotiations will determine whether the strike action will proceed after the seven-day delay.

