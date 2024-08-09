Askul faces Appointments Committee in bid to join Ruto Cabinet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 — President William Ruto’s nominee for EAC Affairs and Regional Development, Beatrice Askul, has defended her suitability for the post given her experience in different organization dealing with humanitarian services.

The National Assembly Committee on Appointment chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula sought answers on her capability to handle the docket which not only deals with drought stricken areas but regional integration.

The committee pressed Askul on how she will deal with issues facing the Arid and Semi-arid areas which include drought and food security as well as marginalization which has bedeviled the region for decades.

“We need to incorporate arid land people into the bigger plan of the ministry through negotiation and talking at least have their issue raised to the policy decision making table,” she told the vetting committee on Thursday.

The nominee also pointed out that relief food to cushion the residents in drought stricken counties is not sustainable saying she will push for robust sustainable actions to deal with the crisis.

“We need to cushion them so that they can survive in their home place and get home grown solution.The policies on climate resistance in a bottom up approach,” Askul said.

Procurement malpractices

Having previously served as Oxfam relief food officer, the committee tasked Askul to explain how she would tame procurement and distribution malpractices to ensure an accountable relief food system.

“The reason why the food doesn’t reach the necessary people is making of the careless people who think God is not watching,” she said promising strict procedures.

“Value for money should [be] informed by the market prices. If approved, I will take part in the prequalification stage to ensure the approved supplier prices are those in the market price,” the nominee added.

Askul, a long-time ally of opposition leader Raila Odinga, played a key role in Odinga’s 2022 presidential campaign.

She previously served as the CEC for Water, Irrigation, Agriculture, and Land Reclamation in the Turkana County Government.

Askul has also held positions such as Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, Director of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, and Project Officer for AMREF Kenya Turkana Project.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Sciences (Social Work) from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) and is pursuing a Master’s degree in Governance and Ethics.

