Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

House Appoitments Committee Chairperson Moses Wetangula/PBU

NATIONAL NEWS

Askul faces Appointments Committee in bid to join Ruto Cabinet

The committee pressed Askul on how she will deal with issues facing the Arid and Semi-arid areas which include drought and food security as well as marginalization which has bedeviled the region for decades.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 — President William Ruto’s nominee for EAC Affairs and Regional Development, Beatrice Askul, has defended her suitability for the post given her experience in different organization dealing with humanitarian services.

The National Assembly Committee on Appointment chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula sought answers on her capability to handle the docket which not only deals with drought stricken areas but regional integration.

The committee pressed Askul on how she will deal with issues facing the Arid and Semi-arid areas which include drought and food security as well as marginalization which has bedeviled the region for decades.

“We need to incorporate arid land people into the bigger plan of the ministry through negotiation and talking at least have their issue raised to the policy decision making table,” she told the vetting committee on Thursday.

The nominee also pointed out that relief food to cushion the residents in drought stricken counties is not sustainable saying she will push for robust sustainable actions to deal with the crisis.

“We need to cushion them so that they can survive in their home place and get home grown solution.The policies on climate resistance in a bottom up approach,” Askul said.

Procurement malpractices

Having previously served as Oxfam relief food officer, the committee tasked Askul to explain how she would tame procurement and distribution malpractices to ensure an accountable relief food system.

“The reason why the food doesn’t reach the necessary people is making of the careless people who think God is not watching,” she said promising strict procedures.

“Value for money should [be] informed by the market prices. If approved, I will take part in the prequalification stage to ensure the approved supplier prices are those in the market price,” the nominee added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Askul, a long-time ally of opposition leader Raila Odinga, played a key role in Odinga’s 2022 presidential campaign.

She previously served as the CEC for Water, Irrigation, Agriculture, and Land Reclamation in the Turkana County Government.

Askul has also held positions such as Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, Director of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, and Project Officer for AMREF Kenya Turkana Project.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Sciences (Social Work) from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) and is pursuing a Master’s degree in Governance and Ethics.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

KHRC contests integrity of Ruto’s Cabinet, ‘flawed’ vetting in court

The Commission cited unment integrity threshold during the vetting process and inadequate public participation.

54 mins ago

County News

Pupil among 8 injured in Karatina’s Nane Nane protest contesting Ruto’s Cabinet

Those admitted include two victims in critical condition. The two had gun wounds on the abdomen and the chest.

4 hours ago

Top stories

PICTURE STORY: New Cabinet Secretaries take oath at State House

19 new Cabinet Secretaries were sworn in on Thursday following approval by the National Assembly on Wednesday. They include Kindiki Kithure (Interior), Rebecca Miano...

23 hours ago
Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024 Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024

ANALYSIS

Push for President Ruto’s removal: 2 constitutional routes

There are only two legal routes to remove a president before the end of his or her term: on the grounds of incapacity (Article...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

US Under-Secretary for Human Rights condemns heavy-handed approach to protests

Concluding his working trip to Kenya on Wednesday, Uzra Zeya, urged Kenyan security forces to exercise restraint while dealing with protestors going forward and...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Lang’at is suited for many roles, Cabinet is not one of them: Ichung’wah

As he moved the special motion on the vetting report, Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah pointed out that the rejection of Lang’at’s nomination does not...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto rallies Kenyans to reject demos, warns Nane Nane planners against violence

Speaking in Embu on Wednesday, the Head of State warned the planners of Thursday's 'Nane Nane March' against violence.

2 days ago

Africa

Kenya to face Djibouti, Mauritius and Madagascar in AUC race

Raila, who is Kenya's Candidate, will face off Djibouti Foreign Affairs Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf as well as Anil Kumarsingh Gayan from Mauritius and...

2 days ago