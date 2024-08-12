Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DAP-Kenya Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa said 'No Thanks!' to Joining Ruto-Raila call for dialogue.

NATIONAL NEWS

As Azimio we have lost direction and have sinned against the people of Kenya – Wamalwa

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) party leader Eugene Wamalwa now says Azimio has reached a point of dissolution citing betrayal by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Wamalwa who spoke during a morning show on Spice FM on Monday asserted that the opposition coalition has lost direction and his party will soon announce its formal exit.

According to Wamalwa, the move by ODM is a threat to kill democracy.

“As Azimio we have lost direction and we have sinned against the people of Kenya and fallen short of glory. We are doing something about it and very soon you will hear from us,” said Wamalwa.

He regretted that the president has succeeded in cannibalizing the opposition by working with the ODM party which is a major player in Azimio.

Yesterday, Wamalwa hinted at ditching the opposition outfit citing growing dishonesty within the alliance.

Wamalwa criticized ODM members who have joined the government, calling it a valid reason for the dissolution of the opposition coalition.

“Kenyans are saying that this government must go but some of our partners are saying it has to stay. Those are irreconcilable differences which are grounds for a divorce,” he stated.

Wamalwa’s remarks come on the heels of Azimio leader Raila Odinga openly admitting that he played a role in stabilizing President Ruto’s administration amid the Gen-Z protests that had called for its ouster.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wamalwa expressed disappointment over this, highlighting the growing internal conflict within the coalition.

Wamalwa’s concerns echo the recent developments within the coalition, particularly the announcement by Martha Karua’s Narc Kenya party of its formal withdrawal from Azimio.

 In a letter, Narc Kenya cited the “unattainable prevailing political developments” as the reason for its exit.

“As NARC Kenya by way of this letter, we are giving notice to exit the Coalition as stipulated in the exit clause(s) in the Coalition Agreement. This notice is effective from the date of this letter,” the letter stated.

President Ruto had on July 19 announced a new list of his cabinet nominees, who were sworn in on August 8 which included four senior members of the ODM party.

The appointments of John Mbadi (National Treasury), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum), Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs), and Wycliffe Oparanya (Co-operatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development) have sparked discontent within the opposition outfit.

Despite the backlash, President Ruto has defended his decision, describing it as a move that will “turbocharge” Kenya’s development.

He emphasized that this is a crucial moment for unity and collaboration, arguing that the inclusion of opposition members in his government will strengthen the administration’s ability to advance the national development agenda.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi urges youth to leverage on Meta’s features to earn revenue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Prime Cabinet secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged the youth to leverage on Meta’s features to earn revenue from short-form...

18 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

GSU officer killed in Kisumu under unclear circumstances

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 12 – A General Service Unit (GSU) officer, was last night killed in Manyatta slums in Kisumu under unclear circumstances. The...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto makes first international trip since June 15

Ruto missed a number of key international events including the 6th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union in Accra, Ghana, as well as...

22 hours ago

Africa

Ruto due in Kigali for Kagame’s swearing

The inauguration ceremony, set to take place at the ultra-modern Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, will host at least 40,000 attendees.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

AG nominee Oduor says she is worth Sh85mn

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Attorney General nominee Dorcas Oduor has revealed her net worth to be Sh85 million disclosing it’s the joint wealth...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

AG nominee Oduor pledges to only approve water tight cases to reduce legal expenses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Attorney General nominee, Dorcas Oduor, has assured she will ensure the country doesn’t incur unnecessary expenses in legal...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Reprieve for Wanjigi as court bars police from arresting him

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – High Court has issued conservatory orders restraining police from arresting businessman Jimi Wanjigi pending determination of suit filed by...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Why I am suitable to become the first woman Attorney General – Dorcas Oduor

Her legal career started in 1992 when she was admitted to the role of advocate of the High Court

3 days ago