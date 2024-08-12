As Azimio we have lost direction and have sinned against the people of Kenya – Wamalwa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) party leader Eugene Wamalwa now says Azimio has reached a point of dissolution citing betrayal by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Wamalwa who spoke during a morning show on Spice FM on Monday asserted that the opposition coalition has lost direction and his party will soon announce its formal exit.

According to Wamalwa, the move by ODM is a threat to kill democracy.

“As Azimio we have lost direction and we have sinned against the people of Kenya and fallen short of glory. We are doing something about it and very soon you will hear from us,” said Wamalwa.

He regretted that the president has succeeded in cannibalizing the opposition by working with the ODM party which is a major player in Azimio.

Yesterday, Wamalwa hinted at ditching the opposition outfit citing growing dishonesty within the alliance.

Wamalwa criticized ODM members who have joined the government, calling it a valid reason for the dissolution of the opposition coalition.

“Kenyans are saying that this government must go but some of our partners are saying it has to stay. Those are irreconcilable differences which are grounds for a divorce,” he stated.

Wamalwa’s remarks come on the heels of Azimio leader Raila Odinga openly admitting that he played a role in stabilizing President Ruto’s administration amid the Gen-Z protests that had called for its ouster.

Wamalwa expressed disappointment over this, highlighting the growing internal conflict within the coalition.

Wamalwa’s concerns echo the recent developments within the coalition, particularly the announcement by Martha Karua’s Narc Kenya party of its formal withdrawal from Azimio.

In a letter, Narc Kenya cited the “unattainable prevailing political developments” as the reason for its exit.

“As NARC Kenya by way of this letter, we are giving notice to exit the Coalition as stipulated in the exit clause(s) in the Coalition Agreement. This notice is effective from the date of this letter,” the letter stated.

President Ruto had on July 19 announced a new list of his cabinet nominees, who were sworn in on August 8 which included four senior members of the ODM party.

The appointments of John Mbadi (National Treasury), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum), Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs), and Wycliffe Oparanya (Co-operatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development) have sparked discontent within the opposition outfit.

Despite the backlash, President Ruto has defended his decision, describing it as a move that will “turbocharge” Kenya’s development.

He emphasized that this is a crucial moment for unity and collaboration, arguing that the inclusion of opposition members in his government will strengthen the administration’s ability to advance the national development agenda.

