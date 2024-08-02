Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Agriculture CS Nominee Karanja says he is worth Sh214mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1-Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee Andrew Karanja says he is worth Sh214 million.

Karanja disclosed the details before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments for vetting on Friday.

He was the first nominee to be vetted before the house team chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

“It’s made up residences, apartment, vehicles and deposits in various banks,” he said.

Earlier, he dismissed rumors concerning his relationship with former Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi following assertions that he previously worked as his personal assistant.

He was responding to Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah who sought clarity on reports that the nominee once served as personal assistant to his predecessor if he is approved into office.

 “This one caught me by surprise. For the record Mr Speaker sir and honourable members, I have never met the former minister for Agriculture and I have never been a PA,” he said.

The Agriculture nominee insisted that his vast experience serving in different departments in the Ministry of Agriculture has propelled his nomination to the docket.

During his vetting,Karanja told the National Assembly Committee on Appointment chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula that he has served as an extension officer in Baringo where he commenced his career.

He has also worked in the planning department within the Agriculture Ministry where he served under different Ministers.

In 2016,he was appointed to the coffee sector taskforce  whose mandate was to review the entire coffee value chain and identify areas requiring interventions such as production, processing and marketing of coffee; examine the existing policy, institutional, legislative and administrative structures .

President William Ruto tasked his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua to oversee the implementation of reforms to weed out cartels across crop value chain.

“I  have worked in the coffee sector for long and I know what the farmers need in terms of the policy to be implemented so that farmers can enjoy what they need to enjoy,” he said.

The Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee also  holds a PhD in Development Economics and Policy from Wageningen University, Netherlands, Certificate in Development oriented Research in Agriculture and a Master of Agricultural Economics from the University of Nairobi.

