AG nominee Oduor says she is worth Sh85mn

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Attorney General nominee Dorcas Oduor has revealed her net worth to be Sh85 million disclosing it’s the joint wealth of her family.

Oduor told the National Assembly Committee on Appointments she’s a widow and since the death of her husband the wealth has not been distributed among her children.

“My total family net worth, because since my husband died, we have not distributed amongst my children, is Ksh.85 million. It is made up of land, houses and a car,” she stated.

Oduor, set to replace former Attorney General Justin Muturi, is currently the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions.

Oduor boasted of her 30 years’ experience where she served in the State Law Office and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution in which she is currently serving as the Deputy Director of Public Prosecution.

Her legal career started in 1992 when she was admitted to the role of advocate of the High Court where she was employed to serve at the state law office, rising from the position to that of the secretary public prosecutions.

In the 2017, she was placed at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions as a result of the delinking of prosecution from the Office of the Attorney General in 2017 following the 2010 constitution.

She is an advocate of the High Court and holds a Master of Arts in International Conflict Management, a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B), and a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.

Oduor has previously served as Head of the Economic, International, and Emerging Crimes Departments at the ODPP, as well as Deputy Chief State Counsel and State Counsel in the Department of Public Prosecution at the then Office of the Attorney General.

