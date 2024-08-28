AG Dorcas Oduor Forms Committee to Address Concerns Affecting Law Students

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 28- Attorney General Dorcas Oduor has established a working committee, led by the Kenya Law Reform Commission (KLRC) chairperson, to tackle longstanding issues affecting law students.

Following a consultative meeting on Wednesday, the committee is expected to produce a report within two months. This report will guide the implementation of necessary reforms, including those recommended in the Taskforce Report on Legal Education Sector Reforms.

The committee will gather public input, particularly from affected students, to address concerns and propose interventions. “It will consolidate and harmonize the concerns raised by students, including the implications of various court pronouncements on the subject matter,” stated the Attorney General’s office.

The key concerns include admission criteria for the Advocates Training Programme, transparency of the examination process administered by the Council of Legal Education (CLE), and budgetary allocations for legal sector institutions (KSL and CLE). Additional issues involve financial support for needy students and fees for the Advocates Training Programme.

In July 2024, law students had threatened demonstrations due to frustrations with the CLE, citing issues with the marking of tests and delays in admissions.

The CLE had recently released the April 2024 ATP examination results, which led to concerns about transparency and accountability.

The CLE oversees the Advocates Training Programme and provides professional development for legal practitioners in Kenya.

