A road accident that claimed five lives along Nairobi-Nakuru highway on August 13, 2024.

Kenya

Acting IG Masengeli urges road safety amid surge in accidents

The police chief's advisory comes after a Saturday dawn accident at Twin Bridge in Molo, Nakuru County, which left 47 people injured.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has urged motorists to follow traffic rules amidst a rise in road accidents.

Masengeli expressed regret that many accidents are due to human error, including “speeding, reckless driving, alcohol impairment, and dangerous overtaking.”

He emphasized that motorists must take precautions on the roads.

“We all have a responsibility of ensuring that safety and order prevails on all our roads at all times,” he said.

He disclosed that the National Police Service (NPS) in partnership with the National Transport and Safety Authority is working closely to enhance traffic regulations.

The police chief’s advisory comes after a Saturday dawn accident at Twin Bridge in Molo, Nakuru County, which left 47 people injured.

On August 13, 2024, five family members lost their lives in an accident on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

The busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway is infamous for severe accidents that lead to loss of life, despite government efforts to enhance safety and reduce incidents.

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

