9-month-old infant killed in a road accident in Kilifi’s Matsangoni

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 — A nine-month-old baby has been killed while 19 other passengers sustained injuries after a Public Service Vehicle operated by Bus Car Company rolled following a tyre burst in Matsangoni, Kilifi.

The accident occurred at 8am on Saturday as the bus was heading to Malindi from Kilifi.

The tyre burst caused the driver to loose control of the said bus causing it to roll before landing on the roadside, police said.

The accident left 17 passengers with slight injuries and two others with serious injuries.

