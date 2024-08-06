Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

6 suspects involved in land documents forgery arrested in Ngara, Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Six individuals suspected to be involved in altering land documents have been arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to the investigative agency, the six are believed to be members of a cartel involved in defrauding Kenyans.

The probe revealed that their operation involves changing ownership of land parcels in both the physical files and the digital platform using fake documents.

The officer commanding land fraud investigations unit Wilheim Kimutai stated that they

were found printing fake land documents in their office at Anpemu house within Ngara.

“Ngala receives instructions from different clients among them rogue brokers and rogue ministry of land officials who direct him to print fake documents and append signatures and stamps of ministry officials without their knowledge,” Kimutai stated.

Among the items confiscated include four mobile phones, two typewriters, four printers, scanners, eleven incomplete certificate of titles and fifteen deed plans.

Also seized during the operation were two survey plans, a CPU, about 1000 unprinted title deed papers, Seventeen (17) letters of allotments, assorted computation files, one logbook, one smart Driving licence and about 100 different date codes.

According to Kimutai a search was also conducted at the residence of one of the suspects and several items were confiscated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Their modus operandi according to Kimutai is that the brokers first source for fraudulent jobs from different clients for recording at the manual and digital registries at the Ministry of lands.

The most targeted parcels include prime undeveloped parcels, those owned by foreigners, the elderly and the deceased.

Once the brokers have the targeted parcels at hand, they then engage another suspect to prepare and print fake land documents.

Thereafter the brokers engage some rogue ministry staff to insert the fake documents into the physical files and once that is done they upload the fake documents into the ardhi sasa platform.

While this process is ongoing, the brokers have already identified a buyer and once the fake documents are uploaded to the ardhi sasa platform, the buyer can conduct a search and by then ownership will have changed.

In cases where the parcel is not for immediate sale, the brokers transfer the parcels to themselves using proxy individuals or proxy companies.

During the arrest one of the suspects swallowed his memory card so as to conceal evidence.

Another suspect ran away from the scene leaving his documents and phone at the scene.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

EACC denies blocking any CS nominee amid Oparanya suitability concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya Au 3 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has clarified that it has not barred any Cabinet Secretary nominees from seeking...

27 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mvurya denies being a ‘desk minister’ during 21-month tenure as Blue Economy CS

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 3 – Trade Cabinet Secretary nominee Salim Mvurya has denied claims that during his 21-month tenure as Cabinet Secretary Blue Economy...

34 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IMF will never invite themselves to a country, we do invite them – Mbadi

Mbadi emphasized that IMF agreement with the country involved conditions on revenue raising mechanisms which is integral in accessing loan facilities.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mbadi promises to publish debt records annually

Mbadi disapproved the current modus operandi of the government where taxpayers are left in the dark on the debt status

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gun-dealer who escaped from Karen police station rearrested in Kasarani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – A gun dealer who escaped from from Karen police station, Nairobi as police booked him following the discovery of...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 people killed in Toi market blaze

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Four people have been killed in a fire that razed Toi Market in Kibra, Nairobi on Saturday morning. They...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Kwanza ‘bottom-up’ philosophy no different from that of ODM – Mbadi

Mbadi stated that the President William Ruto’s Bottom-Up model, which aims to address economic inequalities by empowering the lower socioeconomic class mirrors that of...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mbadi bids to save ‘good provisions’ in Finance Bill 2024 through amendments

Appearing before the National Assembly's appointments committee, Mbadi further emphasised the need 'intensive public participation'.

4 hours ago