Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

46,000 intern teachers to be employed after President Ruto assents to Supplementary Appropriations Act, 2024

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – A section of 46,000 intern teachers will be hired after President William Ruto Supplementary Appropriations Act, 2024 which provides Sh18.6 billion for their employment on permanent and pensionable basis.

Teachers Service Commission has previously told Parliamentary Committees that it needed Sh8.3 billion to confirm the 26,000 teachers into permanent terms in January 2025.

The 46,000 teachers who were hired on contract as interns have been protesting across the country since the beginning of the second term seeking permanent and pensionable employment.

Sh31.3billion shillings has been budgeted for HELB loans and scholarships.

Sh17 billion has been allocated for Unversity Fund Board to disburse as student scholarship.

About The Author

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATION SERVICE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Prof. Margret Hutchinson installed as Acting UON VC after Prof Kiama’s suspension

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – The University of Nairobi Council has officially installed Professor Margret Hutchinson as the new acting Vice Chancellor. The council...

7 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua urges political leaders to tone down debate on 202, 2032 elections

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged political leaders to tone down the debate on sharing of positions in 2027...

11 mins ago

Sports

Kakamega-based medical city holds inaugural cross country races

MMTC’s Hamptons Hospital held a free medical camp which provided free diagnostic and treatment to attendees and community on Friday and Saturday.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi says he is worth Sh801mn

NAIROBI,Kenya Aug 4-Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Justin Muturi says he is worth Sh 801 million up from his 761 million net worth when...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi says relationship with President Ruto was cordial

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 4 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Justin Muturi has refuted claims he didn’t have a cordial working relationship with President...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

My net worth is Sh600mn – Oparanya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary nominee Wycliffe Oparanya has revealed his net worth to be Sh 600 million. Appearing...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Hustler Fund is a good idea but was rushed – Oparanya

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 4 – Cooperatives and MSMEs Development Cabinet Secretary nominee Wycliffe Oparanya has opined the Hustler Fund is capable of alleviating Kenyans...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Oparanya defends integrity after EACC reservations to MPs vetting committee

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Cooperative Cabinet Secretary nominee Wycliffee Oparanya who has been on the limelight for graft allegation has defended his integrity...

23 hours ago