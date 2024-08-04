4 Kenyan seafarers stranded in Oman return after 4 months

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 — Four Kenyan seafarers who were abandoned in Oman, Western Asia, by a Somali flagged vessel, FV SAHRLA, are back in the country.

Principal Secretary for Shipping and Maritime Affairs, Geoffrey Kaituko, confirmed the return of the four crew members who were left stranded at Port Duqm, by the ship owner in March, after it encountered mechanical problems.

Reports indicate that the fishing vessel owned and managed by TG Blue Treasure Seafood Inc, based in Bossaso Port ship, was taken to a dry dock for repair, but its owner failed to pay the charges and other related port fees.

“I am happy to announce that, the Four Kenyan Seafarers who were abandoned in Oman, by a Somali flagged vessel (FV SAHRLA) are safely back home,” PS Kaituko said Thursday.

Having ratified the Maritime Labour Convention of 2006, PS Kaituko said that the government has a responsibility of protecting all seafarers and providing maximum protection to its own sea farers.

He lauded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their role in the safe return of the four-member crew.

“I, therefore, thank my colleagues, PS Foreign Affairs, Dr Korir Sing’Oei and PS Diaspora Affairs, Rosleine Njogu, for their immense support in repatriating the four seamen,” he said.

“Others are, Margaret Mwirigi (Charge D’Affairs in Oman), Atie Swaleh Ramadhan (SG Seafarers Union of Kenya) , Mwinyi Jahazi(Chair Maritime Labour Board) , Andrew Mwangura and their respective families.”

PS Kaituko promised to work with Somali counterparts towards ensuring the rogue owner of the shipping vessel is held accountable.

