4 Coast Guard officers survive capsized vessel in Lake Victoria

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 31 — Four Coast Guard officers reported missing on Friday night after their boat capsized in Lake Victoria have been accounted for.

A search team made contact with the four in various locations at 1am after they deployed their life jackets to flaot to safety.

The team was part of security arrangments deplayed to cover President William Ruto’s event at Mageta island in Kisumu’s Bondo sub-county.

The Coast Guard vessel which the four were operating capsized around Asat beach in Seme sub-county as the officers made their way back to Kisumu.

