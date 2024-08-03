Connect with us

Mazingira House, DCI Headquarters in Nairobi/FILE

3 suspects arraigned for defrauding Pakistani of Sh116 mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Three suspects accused of defrauding a foreigner of over Sh116 million were arraigned on Wednesday at the Milimani Law Courts.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Abdul Razak Rehan, Mohammed Amin Suleiman, and Ebrahim Ahmed Ebrahim allegedly orchestrated a scheme to defraud a Pakistani national of his money.

The DCI reported that the suspects lured the victim to Kenya by promising lucrative business opportunities in the scrap metal and car battery sectors.

“Upon his arrival, Ebrahim Ahmed Ebrahim advised the victim to register a company, demanding Sh7 million for the process,” the DCI stated.

The victim handed over the cash to Suleiman and Rehan, who posed as an accountant at the Registrar of Companies and a personal assistant at the Deputy President’s office, respectively.

The DCI pointed out that the victim was subsequently tricked into making several additional payments for warehouse rent, scrap metal and battery purchases, KRA customs duties, and special permits, totaling Sh116 million.

The agency disclosed that an investigation into financial transactions and issued documents revealed that all the permits were forged and did not originate from any legitimate government offices.

“A manhunt ensued, and through a thorough analysis of their geo-locations and movements, the trio was finally smoked out of their hideouts and apprehended,” the DCI said.

The suspects were arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts, where they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were granted a bond of Sh5 million each, with one surety.

The case is scheduled for mention on September 9, 2024.

The DCI appealed to anyone who may have been defrauded by the trio or any other fraudster to report to the DCI Headquarters, any nearby police station, or through #FichuaKwaDCI.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

