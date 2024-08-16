Connect with us

The attackers made away with an unknown number of livestock, police reported/FILE

County News

16-year-old killed in Turkana raid blamed on Ethiopians

The 2 pm attack happened in a village located about 170kms South of Kibish Police Station.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 — A 16-year-old was killed and a resident injured Friday when suspected Ethiopian raiders staged an attack in Turkana’s Natapar area.

The attackers made away with an unknown number of livestock, police reported.

A contingent of police officers was deployed in the area to track down the attackers.

“The National Police Service(NPS) and National Police Reservist(NPR)officers have been mobilized for early morning patrol and scene visiting,” a report shared on Saturday indicated.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

In this article:
