16-year-old killed in Turkana raid blamed on Ethiopians

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 — A 16-year-old was killed and a resident injured Friday when suspected Ethiopian raiders staged an attack in Turkana’s Natapar area.

The 2 pm attack happened in a village located about 170kms South of Kibish Police Station.

The attackers made away with an unknown number of livestock, police reported.

A contingent of police officers was deployed in the area to track down the attackers.

“The National Police Service(NPS) and National Police Reservist(NPR)officers have been mobilized for early morning patrol and scene visiting,” a report shared on Saturday indicated.

