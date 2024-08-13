Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

13 people killed in morning road accident along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander, Jasper Ombati said among the dead was an infant, five women and seven men.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 20 – Thirteen people havge died in a tragic road accident at the infamous Migaa areas along the Salgaa stretch of the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander, Jasper Ombati said among the dead was an infant, five women and seven men.

A survivor said the accident occurred when a passenger bus driver lost control of his vehicle rammed into a Toyota Passo before hitting a culvert and landing in a ditch.

She confessed that the bus which was ferrying people to Mombasa from Kisumu had mechanical issues since the commencement of their journey.

The survivor who did not give her identity said passengers complained about the condition of the vehicle which prompted the driver to stop in Kericho at 1:00am for repairs.

‘The bus was repaired after a frantic search for a mechanic late at night and we resumed our journey,” she said.

She added passengers noticed when the vehicle’s brake system failed and started praying for their lives.

The bus driver lost control and rammed into the smaller car, people were screaming, the passenger seated next to me died, she was strewn out of the vehicle,’ said the survivor.

Ombati said survivors were taken to different hospitals in Molo, Rongai and Nakuru City with different types of injuries.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He urged motorist to be very cautious, especially while driving during the rainy season.

“Motorists should avoid speeding, reckless overtaking and drunk driving in order to reduce road carnage and save lives” he said.

He added ensuring that the vehicles were in good condition before embarking on a journey was vital.

Ombati said traffic police would investigate the actual cause of the accident, including taking the fateful bus for motor vehicle inspection.

The bodies were removed to Molo District Hospital Mortuary while the damaged vehicles were towed to Salgaa Police Station.

About The Author

WANJIRU MACHARIA

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

CITY HALL

Sakaja compensates Woodley estate residents with Sh900,000 each ahead of modernisation program

The new development will be named "300 Woodley Village."

7 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi arrested after presenting himself to DCI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Business Jimi Wanjigi was on Monday arrested after he presented himself for grilling at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations....

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KQ posts Sh513mn profit after tax

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Kenya Airways has recorded a Sh513 million profit after tax for half year ended June 30 for first time...

17 hours ago
Tourism Tourism

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya records Sh142.5bn tourism revenue in first half of 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Kenya has recorded Sh142.5bn tourism revenue in the first half of 2024 marking a 21.3 percent growth compared to...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We faced threats, intimidation in our oversight role, MCA tells Senate

Kinya, the first witness to testify, alleged that supporters of Governor Mwangaza attempted to set fire to the Meru County Assembly at 3 a.m....

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Safaricom introduces charges for reverse call service on third attempt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 –Safaricom has announced a new change to its reverse call service, introducing a fee for customers who use the service...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uasin Gishu DG Barorot quits to take up CEO post at international ICT firm

Barorot said he believes the new role would accord him an opportunity to better serve his community and the country at large.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM calls out Azimio partners for undermining Raila

Wanga dismissed claims that ODM had joined President William Ruto’s administration.

19 hours ago