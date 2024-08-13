13 people killed in morning road accident along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 20 – Thirteen people havge died in a tragic road accident at the infamous Migaa areas along the Salgaa stretch of the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander, Jasper Ombati said among the dead was an infant, five women and seven men.

A survivor said the accident occurred when a passenger bus driver lost control of his vehicle rammed into a Toyota Passo before hitting a culvert and landing in a ditch.

She confessed that the bus which was ferrying people to Mombasa from Kisumu had mechanical issues since the commencement of their journey.

The survivor who did not give her identity said passengers complained about the condition of the vehicle which prompted the driver to stop in Kericho at 1:00am for repairs.

‘The bus was repaired after a frantic search for a mechanic late at night and we resumed our journey,” she said.

She added passengers noticed when the vehicle’s brake system failed and started praying for their lives.

The bus driver lost control and rammed into the smaller car, people were screaming, the passenger seated next to me died, she was strewn out of the vehicle,’ said the survivor.

Ombati said survivors were taken to different hospitals in Molo, Rongai and Nakuru City with different types of injuries.

He urged motorist to be very cautious, especially while driving during the rainy season.

“Motorists should avoid speeding, reckless overtaking and drunk driving in order to reduce road carnage and save lives” he said.

He added ensuring that the vehicles were in good condition before embarking on a journey was vital.

Ombati said traffic police would investigate the actual cause of the accident, including taking the fateful bus for motor vehicle inspection.

The bodies were removed to Molo District Hospital Mortuary while the damaged vehicles were towed to Salgaa Police Station.

