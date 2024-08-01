Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya was among countries hit hard by drought in Africa since 2022.

Top stories

1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Aug. 118 (Xinhua) — The number of people who are food insecure and in need of humanitarian assistance in Kenya stands at 1 million, Kenya’s National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday.

The NDMA noted that this is a drop from 1.5 million in February, with the agency attributing the decline to the recent rains that boosted food production, including in arid areas.

Out of the 22 arid areas in the East African nation, only one was reported to be in distress with the situation in the rest having improved.

“The number of children aged 6 to 59 months requiring treatment for acute malnutrition has reduced to 760,488 from 847,932 in February,” the NDMA said in the July report released in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

The institution added that the situation is expected to improve further after the onset of the October-December rainy season.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the regional bloc, the number of food-insecure people in the Horn of Africa stood at 67 million in July, a decline from 74.9 million in May.

Of the number, 39 million are in IGAD member states, including Djibouti, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Sudan, and Uganda. 

About The Author

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

Experts say mpox epidemic is low-risk in Europe despite new variant

HELSINKI, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) — Europe will probably see more imported cases of mpox caused by the Clade I virus currently circulating in Africa,...

2 mins ago

Fifth Estate

The Repeated Failures of Sudan’s Peace Process: A Call for Neutrality

I write this article on the Sudan crisis with deep grief. Why does the peace process fail each time it starts? Why do the...

8 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to build more schools in North Rift region to enhance peace, economic growth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – The government is set to build more schools in the volatile North Rift region as a long-term solution for...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police seize cache of crude weapons in house of GSU officer killer

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 17 – Members of the public in Kisumu thronged Kondele Police Station to witness a cache of crude weapons discovered in...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

State House Spokesman Mohamed defends Ruto’s relaunch of Uhuru-era projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – State House Spokesman Hussein Mohamed has defended President William Ruto over the relaunch of Uhuru-era projects. In his X...

20 hours ago

World

HELB application portal to remain open so no one is left behind – CS Ogamba

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – The government has assured the KCSE 2023 cohort students that the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) portal for applications...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Congo President N’Guesso endorses Raila’s AU Commission bid

Nairobi, Kenya Aug 17- Azimio leader Raila Odinga has continued to rally for support in order to bag the African Union Commission chairmanship position....

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police investigating incident where KWS ranger killed man before committing suicide

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Police are investigating an incident where a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) ranger shot man dead in Rongai Town, Kajiado...

21 hours ago