You’re all fired! Ruto tells all Cabinet Secretaries in shocking changes

President William Ruto has sacked his entire Cabinet after pressure from the GenZ youths who held protests across the country demanding changes in government.

Here is the full list of Cabinet Secretaries rendered jobless on July 11, 2024 after serving for less than 2 years.

Attorney General; Justine Muturi.

(I) Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u: National Treasury and Planning.

(II) Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen: Roads and Transport.

(III) Aisha Jumwa: Gender, Culture, the Arts & Heritage.

(IV) Aden Duale: Defence.

(V) Alice Wahome: Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development.

(VI) (Dr.) Alfred Mutua, EGH: Tourism & Wildlife.

(VII) Moses K. Kuria; Public Service, Performance & Delivery Management.

(VIII) Rebecca Miano: Investments, Trade & Industry.

(IX) Kithure Kindiki: Interior and National Administration.

(X) Roselinda Soipan Tuya: Environment and Forestry.

(XI) Zachariah Mwangi Njeru: Water, Sanitation & Irrigation.

(XII) Peninah Malonza, OGW: East African Community, The ASALs & Regional Development.

(XIII) Mithika Linturi: Agriculture and Livestock Development.

(XIV) Ezekiel Machogu: Education.

(XV) Davis Chirchir: Energy and Petroleum.

(XVI) Ababu Namwamba: Youth Affairs and Sports.

(XVII) Simon Chelugui: Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development.

(XVIII) Salim Mvurya: Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs.

(XIX) Florence Bore: Labour and Social Protection.

(XX) Eliud Owalo: Information, Communications and the Digital Economy.

(XXI) Susan Nakhumicha Wafula: Health.

