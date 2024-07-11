Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto sacked his entire Cabinet on July 11, 2024 only retaining the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who also heads the Foreign Affairs docket.

Top stories

You’re all fired! Ruto tells all Cabinet Secretaries in shocking changes

The action follows pressure from the GenZ youths who demanded changes and accountability in government.

Published

President William Ruto has sacked his entire Cabinet after pressure from the GenZ youths who held protests across the country demanding changes in government.

Here is the full list of Cabinet Secretaries rendered jobless on July 11, 2024 after serving for less than 2 years.
Attorney General; Justine Muturi.
(I) Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u: National Treasury and Planning.
(II) Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen: Roads and Transport.
(III) Aisha Jumwa: Gender, Culture, the Arts & Heritage.
(IV) Aden Duale: Defence.
(V) Alice Wahome: Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development.
(VI) (Dr.) Alfred Mutua, EGH: Tourism & Wildlife.
(VII) Moses K. Kuria; Public Service, Performance & Delivery Management.
(VIII) Rebecca Miano: Investments, Trade & Industry.
(IX) Kithure Kindiki: Interior and National Administration.
(X) Roselinda Soipan Tuya: Environment and Forestry.
(XI) Zachariah Mwangi Njeru: Water, Sanitation & Irrigation.
(XII) Peninah Malonza, OGW: East African Community, The ASALs & Regional Development.
(XIII) Mithika Linturi: Agriculture and Livestock Development.
(XIV) Ezekiel Machogu: Education.
(XV) Davis Chirchir: Energy and Petroleum.
(XVI) Ababu Namwamba: Youth Affairs and Sports.
(XVII) Simon Chelugui: Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development.
(XVIII) Salim Mvurya: Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs.
(XIX) Florence Bore: Labour and Social Protection.
(XX) Eliud Owalo: Information, Communications and the Digital Economy.
(XXI) Susan Nakhumicha Wafula: Health.

About The Author

EDITORIAL DESK

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Mudavadi acknowledges government failures amid GenZ protests

He noted that the youth-led revolt has exposed the insensitive nature of government officials to the prevailing challenging economic times.

2 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto assures permanent jobs for Junior Secondary School teachers by Year-End

The Treasury had proposed an array of budget cuts, including a Sh3.4 billion reduction from the State Department for Basic Education, which was earmarked...

1 day ago

Top stories

CSs ordered to retain only one Advisor amid Ruto’s austerity measures

To address the tensions sparked by street protests from Gen Z, President Ruto outlined several reforms he intends to implement following the backlash against...

1 day ago

Top stories

Raila rules out handshake with President Ruto amid Gen-Z backlash

He said that he had been briefed by lawmakers, including Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, that the youths were opposed to his plan for a...

1 day ago

Top stories

Sifuna defends Raila’s role in upcoming Multi-Sectoral Dialogue with Ruto

The new unity has touched off fury among the youth online who described a group photo of the leaders after the ceremony as "Kenya's...

1 day ago

Top stories

Hundreds attend Uhuru Park Memorial concert for victims of anti-Finance Bill protests

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, 41 people have been killed during the anti-government protests sparked by proposed tax hikes last...

4 days ago

Fifth Estate

The courage of Kenya’s youth: A call for peace and justice

It is one thing to see the president engage the youths on X-Spaces, but will he keep his promise and implement all the promises...

4 days ago

Top stories

Traitor! Kenyans Bash Osama Otero for Hosting President Ruto on X Space

Despite his previous opposition, Otero appeared alongside President Ruto on the official X Space, surprising many of his more than half a million followers.

6 days ago
Advertisement