Young Scientists Kenya Empowers Youth towards STEM innovations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Young Scientists Kenya [YSK], has received 1,780 project abstracts for its 7th edition of the National Science and Technology Annual Exhibition 2024.

Speaking at this year’s exhibition launch event, National Director Victor Mwongera, stated that this represents a 138 percent increase in submissions compared to last year.

This year’s exhibition is scheduled to take place between 19th to 23rd of August 2024.

“This year, we are keen on sustainability under our theme – ‘Using STEM to Champion Climate Change Solutions,” Dr. Mwongera said.

“The exhibition will have 200 students and 100 teachers showcasing their projects, with an additional 1,300 students attending virtually. The students and teachers will be drawn from 390 schools across all 47 counties, including 5 special needs schools and 3 refugee schools.”

Emphasizing the 7th Edition of the YSK exhibition aims to inspire students to pursue STEM pathways, showcase their scientific research and innovations, create linkages, and build their skills for further research and commercialization.

Young Scientists Kenya Board Chairperson, Mr. Ben Roberts, noted that the STEM approach to education fosters creativity and non-traditional thinking alongside conventional subjects, motivating and inspiring young people to generate new technologies and ideas that solve problems in their communities.

“Since its inception, YSK has reached over 250,000 students, involved more than 750 schools, including over 20 special needs schools, engaged more than 750 teachers, created over 600 STEM networks, and received over 1,000 student projects,” Roberts said.

Speaking at the event, visiting Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Micheál Martin, lauded the National Science and Technology Exhibition which is modelled around the Irish BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition [BT YSTE].

“The BT YSTE has profoundly influenced Ireland’s economy by fostering innovation, nurturing young talent, and encouraging STEM education. This exhibition has not only produced future leaders and innovators but has also significantly contributed to our nation’s economic growth by promoting a culture of scientific inquiry and entrepreneurship over the last 60 years,” Martin noted.

Martin appreciated the potential of the Young Scientist Kenya initiative, stating, it embodies a vision that resonates with global aspirations for educational excellence and innovation.

“Ireland fully supports YSK’s mission to inspire and empower young minds in Kenya and beyond. By investing in the youth and their scientific pursuits, we can collectively address global challenges and drive sustainable development,” he stated.

Reflecting on Ireland’s support through the last six years, Martin noted that Ireland has always believed in the power of education and innovation, reiterating Irelands support for initiatives like Young Scientist Kenya aligns with the country’s commitment to global cooperation and development.

“We are proud to stand with Kenya in this transformative journey, just as we have seen the remarkable impact of BT YSTE in our own country” he noted.

Additionally, YSK has awarded 210 student winners, thirteen with tertiary education scholarships, supported two students in receiving trademarks for their winning projects, and delivered six national exhibitions and five STEM bootcamps.

Isaac Muendo, who won second place in the Technology Category at the 2019 exhibition, has since co-founded Arifa Labs, a technology company that develops homegrown cybersecurity solutions to tackle the rising incidents of social engineering attacks.

