Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Charlene Ruto who hasnt't shied away from commenting on national issues cautioned the youth to be wary of the dark forces that want to plunge the country into anarchy
Charlene Ruto who hasnt't shied away from commenting on national issues cautioned the youth to be wary of the dark forces that want to plunge the country into anarchy
First Daughter Cahrlene Ruto (center) with Presidents of the County Student Association drawn from 47 counties

NATIONAL NEWS

Young people, the chance of a lifetime awaits you, Charlene Ruto says ahead of X-Space engagement with President

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – First daughter Charlene Ruto has urged the youth to take advantage of the X-Space conversation with President William Ruto set for today afternoon.

In a statement on her X account, Charlene described it as a chance of a lifetime and urged them to use it wisely.

She urged them to engage constructively as this will determine the continuity of such forums.

“Young people, the chance of a lifetime awaits you. I encourage you to use it wisely and enagage constructively because you are the ones who will determine the continuity of such levels of discussion for your success. The first ever president in the world to hold an online meeting with all Gen Z. Leggoo!” she stated.

President Ruto is set to host his first-ever X-Space conversation with Kenyans, particularly targeting Gen Z youths who led protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

Ruto announced on Thursday night that he will be engaging the youths from 2-5 pm on Friday.

“All Kenyans are welcome to contribute to this dialogue as part of our collective effort to foster national renewal and create a better Kenya for all,” stated a dispatch from the Cabinet Office, Executive Office of the President.

Kenyan youths have been actively engaging on X-Spaces, issuing demands to the President, including the dismissal of his entire Cabinet. What started as peaceful protests later escalated when criminals infiltrated the demonstrations, leading to public terror and business looting.

More than 40 people were killed, many of them shot dead by police. The youths are now demanding action against the top police hierarchy and the dismissal of individual police officers involved.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The president has hinted at significant changes in his government following the rejection of the budget proposals that sparked the unrest.

During a Cabinet meeting on Friday, Ruto spoke of “significant changes” needed to align with a new future for the country, without elaborating further. This comes days after he mentioned a possible reshuffle at the top of his Executive in a media interview.

“The President said the government must now focus on charting a new future for the country, pointing out that significant changes must be made to align with that new future,” read the dispatch from his office.

Kenyans, particularly the youth, are demanding major changes in the government, including the dismissal of some Cabinet Secretaries accused of corruption and misuse of public funds. In response, Ruto said he is “soul-searching” and will act soon when asked if he had confidence in his Cabinet.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NEMA urged to review compliance period in biodegradable waste bags transition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – Private garbage collectors are now urging the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), to review the compliance period set in...

10 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Normalcy returns to Nairobi after weeks of deadly protests

A spot check by Capital FM News indicated that, unlike Tuesday when some parts of the CBD were inaccessible to motor vehicles and pedestrians,...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

First shipment of Ugandan Oil docks in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The first shipment of Ugandan oil imports has docked at the Mombasa port as Kampala shifts from third-party importation...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

187 protestors arrested during Tuesday’s demos freed on bond

According to LSK, minors were granted a Sh10,000 bond each while adults received Sh50,000.

24 hours ago

County News

Wajir Governor boosts health services by commissioning 200 new healthcare workers

WAJIR, Kenya July 4 – Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi says that his administration is struggling with pilferage of medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and essential medical...

24 hours ago
Charlene Ruto who hasnt't shied away from commenting on national issues cautioned the youth to be wary of the dark forces that want to plunge the country into anarchy Charlene Ruto who hasnt't shied away from commenting on national issues cautioned the youth to be wary of the dark forces that want to plunge the country into anarchy

NATIONAL NEWS

Charlene Ruto to Gen Z: Simple solutions carry consequences

Charlene Ruto warned young people to beware of forces aiming to push the country into chaos.

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila welcomes Salva Kiir’s endorsement of AU Commission bid

Through his X account, Raila stated that Kiir expressed his commitment to rally the East African community to vote in his favour.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NSE loses Sh63bn investor wealth following protests

According to the KNCCI, the protests that resulted in looting and destruction of several businesses have disrupted continuity.

1 day ago
Advertisement