Young people, the chance of a lifetime awaits you, Charlene Ruto says ahead of X-Space engagement with President

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – First daughter Charlene Ruto has urged the youth to take advantage of the X-Space conversation with President William Ruto set for today afternoon.

In a statement on her X account, Charlene described it as a chance of a lifetime and urged them to use it wisely.

She urged them to engage constructively as this will determine the continuity of such forums.

“Young people, the chance of a lifetime awaits you. I encourage you to use it wisely and enagage constructively because you are the ones who will determine the continuity of such levels of discussion for your success. The first ever president in the world to hold an online meeting with all Gen Z. Leggoo!” she stated.

President Ruto is set to host his first-ever X-Space conversation with Kenyans, particularly targeting Gen Z youths who led protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

Ruto announced on Thursday night that he will be engaging the youths from 2-5 pm on Friday.

“All Kenyans are welcome to contribute to this dialogue as part of our collective effort to foster national renewal and create a better Kenya for all,” stated a dispatch from the Cabinet Office, Executive Office of the President.

Kenyan youths have been actively engaging on X-Spaces, issuing demands to the President, including the dismissal of his entire Cabinet. What started as peaceful protests later escalated when criminals infiltrated the demonstrations, leading to public terror and business looting.

More than 40 people were killed, many of them shot dead by police. The youths are now demanding action against the top police hierarchy and the dismissal of individual police officers involved.

The president has hinted at significant changes in his government following the rejection of the budget proposals that sparked the unrest.

During a Cabinet meeting on Friday, Ruto spoke of “significant changes” needed to align with a new future for the country, without elaborating further. This comes days after he mentioned a possible reshuffle at the top of his Executive in a media interview.

“The President said the government must now focus on charting a new future for the country, pointing out that significant changes must be made to align with that new future,” read the dispatch from his office.

Kenyans, particularly the youth, are demanding major changes in the government, including the dismissal of some Cabinet Secretaries accused of corruption and misuse of public funds. In response, Ruto said he is “soul-searching” and will act soon when asked if he had confidence in his Cabinet.

