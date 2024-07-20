Xi urges all-out rescue, relief efforts after bridge collapses: China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, China, Jul 20 — Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out rescue and relief efforts to safeguard people’s lives and property after the collapse of a highway bridge in Northwest China’s Shaanxi province.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the instructions after the bridge, located in Zhashui County in Shangluo City, collapsed at approximately 8:40 pm on Friday due to flash floods caused by heavy rain. 12 people were killed while 31 others remained missing as of 12 am on Saturday.

The immediate priority is to carry out rescue operations, make every effort to search for the missing and minimize casualties, Xi said in the instructions, also urging efforts to assist the families of the affected.

Xi emphasized the importance of well-planned rescue and the prevention of secondary disasters.

He stressed that as the critical period of flood control approaches, it is imperative for regions and relevant departments to be extra vigilant, fulfill their duties diligently, improve monitoring systems and early warning mechanisms, strengthen inspections, and implement various measures meticulously to guarantee the safety of people’s lives and property.

