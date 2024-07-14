World Leaders Condemn Political Violence After Assassination Attempt on Trump

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PENNSLYVANIA, US July 14 – Leaders worldwide have expressed their support for former United States President Donald Trump and condemned political violence following an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The shooting on Saturday injured Trump by piercing his right ear and resulted in the death of one bystander, with two other spectators critically wounded.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his dismay on Sunday, stating he was “appalled by the shocking scenes” and extended his “best wishes” to Trump. “Political violence in any form has no place in our societies, and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack,” Starmer wrote.

Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared his shock, saying he was “sickened” by the shooting. “It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans,” Trudeau wrote.

European Union

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell voiced his shock over the attack, stating, “Once again, we are witnessing unacceptable acts of violence against political representatives,” on social media.

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern for his “friend,” condemning the incident and emphasizing, “Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured, and the American people.”

Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned political violence, saying, “We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy.” He added, “I pray for President Trump’s speedy recovery.”

Hungary

Prime Minister Viktor Orban offered his “thoughts and prayers” for Trump “in these dark hours.”

Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her apprehension and wished Trump a swift recovery. She also hoped that “dialogue and responsibility can prevail over hate and violence” in the coming months of the electoral campaign.

Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the shooting as “concerning and confronting,” expressing relief that Trump was safe. “There is no place for violence in the democratic process,” he added.

Argentina

President Javier Milei blamed the “international left” for the “cowardly assassination attempt,” accusing them of resorting to terrorism to impose their agenda.

Brazil

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva strongly condemned the shooting, stating, “What we saw today is unacceptable.” He urged all defenders of democracy and political dialogue to denounce the violence.

Chile

President Gabriel Boric issued an “unqualified condemnation” of the attack, emphasizing that “violence is a threat to democracies and weakens our life together.”

Taiwan

President William Lai Ching-te sent his thoughts and prayers to Trump, condemning political violence and offering condolences to the victims affected by the attack.

New Zealand

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon expressed his shock and stated, “No country should encounter such political violence.”

Philippines

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr expressed relief at Trump’s safety and condemned all forms of political violence, emphasizing that “the voice of the people must always remain supreme.”

Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara were “shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump” and prayed for his safety and swift recovery.

The international community’s unified condemnation underscores the global rejection of political violence and the importance of maintaining democratic principles.

