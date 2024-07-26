Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Shakahola cult leader Paul Mackenzie/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Witness in Shakahola Massacre Case Reveals Forced Starvation Leading to Family Deaths

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 26— In a harrowing testimony, the seventh prosecution witness in the Shakahola massacre terrorism-related case recounted being coerced into depriving his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter of food and water, leading to her death.

Testifying before Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Leah Juma, the witness, whose identity is protected, revealed that he initially tried to protect his child.

However, he eventually succumbed to pressure from elders who were enforcing a fasting regime and monitoring deaths.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), these elders were reportedly instructed by Paul Mackenzie, the prime suspect in the Shakahola massacre, to implement his radical teachings.

The witness recounted that he had no choice but to deprive his daughter of food and water, resulting in her death after 15 days.

The witness also shared that his wife died after enduring a ten-day starvation period in a makeshift tent where she had relocated. Over two days of testimony, the witness detailed how Mackenzie’s radical teachings led to the deaths of over 400 people in the vast Shakahola forest.

He explained that many children died between January and February 2023 following Mackenzie’s declaration of a mandatory fasting period.

Initially voluntary, the fasting became compulsory under Mackenzie’s orders. The witness noted that Mackenzie personally conducted burials for children who died of starvation. The witness added that he tried to escape but was deterred by fear of capture and a lack of resources.

After his child’s death, his wife moved deeper into the forest, following an order for fasting followers to evade police detection. At the time, police and families were actively searching for missing loved ones.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The witness testified that following his wife’s death, he spent his remaining time transporting bodies from makeshift tents to burial sites and digging graves. He also admitted to occasionally breaking his own fast by consuming honey and water.

The testimony was given during an examination-in-chief conducted by a prosecution team led by Peter Kiprop, Jami Yamina, Anthony Musyoka, Victor Owiti, Betty Rubia, and Peris Ogega.

The court adjourned the hearing until September 30, 2024, with further proceedings scheduled from October 1 to October 3, 2024, and from October 28 to October 31, 2024.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior ministry’s role in advancing national security — the hits

A cornerstone promise under the Ministry of Interior was ensuring the independence of the National Police Service (NPS).

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Finance Bill 2024 Dead, Buried After Public Outcry That Led To Protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 25 – The contentious Finance Bill 2024 has been effectively nullified after Members of Parliament agreed with President William Ruto’s reservations,...

17 hours ago

Capital Health

Amoth Pledges to Enhance UHC, End Doctors’ Strikes if Confirmed as Director General of Health

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 25 – Dr. Patrick Amoth, the nominee for Director General of Health, has pledged to enhance the implementation of Universal Health...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto appoints Lagat, Masengeli DIGs after Police Commission interviews

The President published the appointment of Lagat and Masengeli in the Kenya Gazette under Notices No. 9068 and 9069 of 2024.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo says Azimio still strong despite 4 ODM members joining Cabinet

Kalonzo dismissed calls that he be nominated to the Attorney General

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto names Masengeli Acting Police IG pending Kanja’s vetting

Masengeli, recently appointed as the Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service, steps in following President Ruto's nomination of Kanja for the IG...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto praises Kindiki’s record in anti-banditry campaign

Ruto hailed Kithure Kindiki's achievements a day after he announced his return as Cabinet Secretary, joining another nine former collegues in a Cabinet disbanded...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

From today henceforth I am the ‘chief opposition leader’ – Babu Owino

Owino who proclaimed himself the chief opposition leader said he will continue fighting for the interests of Kenyans as the Opposition.

23 hours ago