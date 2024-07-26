Widows of retired KDF soldiers root for pension reforms

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 — Beneficiaries to fallen retired Kenya Defence Forces officers are pleading with the government to review the five-year duration they receive pension money when their husbands die.

Speaking during a food donation drive organised by Kenya Veterans for Peace, Victoria Okello said the duration is short compared to the service offered by their spouses.

“The government needs to look at the pension of retired KDF officers, my husband died two years after retirement. He did not even enjoy his retirement and then I was given his pension only for 5 years, which was too short and the government needs to do something,” Okello said.

In March 2018, Parliament annulled KDF’s proposal for hastened pension and gratuity payments to officers and their families.

Veteran Support

The Delegated Legislation Committee said the proposed 90 days was a scheme by KDF to withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund through the backdoor.

The beneficiaries mostly widows expressed gratitude towards the support given so far by Kenya Veterans for Peace and sought to be considered for jobs alongside their children in addition to being assigned counsellors to support them in their journey.

Kenya Veterans for Peace Executive Director Nelson Sechere said they are targeting all regions and are also drilling several boreholes to contribute to the country’s food security.

“KVP has distributed assorted food items to 150 families to cushion them during these challenging economic times,” he explained.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta assented to the Military Veterans Act in 2022, which establishes a regulatory framework for the management of military veterans’ affairs, providing benefits to military veterans and their dependents including the establishment of the Dependents’ Education Fund by the Defence Council.

The Fund provides scholarships for the education of the children of deceased military veterans.

The Act further makes provisions for the Defense Council to prescribe regulations for the administration of the Fund including the procedure for processing applications for scholarships.

