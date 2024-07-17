Wetangula denies plot to lock media out of Parliament on security grounds

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has denied a plot to bar media from Parliament amid security concerns arising from events of June 25 when protestors stormed Parliament.

Wetangula assured continued partnership to ensure factual, timely relay of information in a statement on Wednesday.

He termed media as an integral stakeholder in facilitating the effective delivery of Parliament’s mandate by informing the public and ensuring transparency and accountability.

“The Parliamentary Service Commission has this morning engaged representatives from the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) and the Kenya Parliamentary Journalists Association (KPJA) to review the current situation in the institution and re-assure the Media of a continued cordial partnership in ensuring that factual and timely information is relayed to the public,” he said.

The Speaker said the Public Service Commission (PSC) will establish an Ultra-Modern Media Center within Parliament square to facilitate parliamentary reporters deliver their mandate effectively.

Wetangula assured the media industry that the two Houses of Parliament will re-look the existing media legislation to re-align them with current trends considering technological advancements.

The Speaker’s response followed claims by Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo who claimed on Tuesday Parliament is planning to bar journalists from operating within its premises.

“Other than the relocation of Parliamentary Journalists to Outside Parliament, there is a resolution to ban some journalists myself included who covered #OccupyParliament from stepping in the new area,” he alleged.

Seth Olale, also a Citizen TV journalist, claimed he had credible information Parliament had revoked his media clearance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The duo claimed targeting over their role in the June 25 chaos that saw lawmakers evacuated amid rage over the passage of the Finance Bill 2024.

June 25 coverage

The two reporters also castigated the Parliamentary Service Commission over the planned relocation of a press centre from within Parliament.

Parliament has remained inaccessible to journalists since June 25 after security agencies declared it a crime scene to probe protestors who breached its security cordon.

Protestors assessed the Charmbers and lounges restricted to serving lawmakers forcing Members of Parliament to evacuate through a tunnel.

A section of lawmakers faulted live coverage on a section of the media for exposing them to security risks amid ensuing chaos.

About The Author