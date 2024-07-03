Volunteer medical group pulls out services during protests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Medics for Kenya, a volunteer group formed during the #RejectFinanceBill protests, which comprises of health care professionals from various disciplines, has announced the pull out of their Medical Camp services country wide.

The body which included nutritionists, paramedics, psychologists, clinical officers, nurses and doctors was involved in providing essential medical assistance to numerous individuals who suffered injuries during the demonstrations.

In a statement, the group announced the withdrawal of their services during protests over the violence that has marred the demonstrations recently.

“With the change in maandamano atmosphere and the deployment of goons, we as Medics For Kenya, highly value the lives of our volunteers. As we say in the corridors of hospitals, ‘Your Safety Comes First’. Therefore, it is with much regret and pain that we announce MedicsForKenya will withdraw their medical camp services all across the country,” the body said.

Medics for Kenya co-founder Dr. Austin Omondi assured the public that their communication channels would remain open despite them suspending their service.

“Our hotlines will however, remain open and we shall be coordinating with various Emergency Response services, psychologists and Refferal Hospitals,” he said.

Omondi extended his heartfelt gratitude to all those who assisted them in the noble mission.

“I would like to thank Crescent Hospital behind Jamia Mosque for their hospitality and services. Jamia Mosque, All Saints Cathedral, and Holy Family Basilica have proven that there are no religious factions in humanity,” he said.

“Thank you. To Kilimanjaro, Al-Yusra, McFrys, LunchboxKe, and Mugg and Bean, you fed us in plenty, and may God return it in plenty. We want to thank Doctors Without Borders, Red Cross, St Johns Ambulance, and Nairobi City Council for aiding us with their ambulances,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In Nairobi, the medical camps had been set up in places such as Jamia Mosque, All Saints Cathedral and Holy Family Basilica.

About The Author