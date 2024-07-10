Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

(VIDEO) Ruto warns unnamed foreign powers sponsoring chaos to destabilize his govt

Published


#CapitalFmKenya

About The Author

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

730 Kenyan deportees have been returned to the country since 2022: Mudavadi

Mudavadi while answering audit queries at the senate plenary disclosed that the number includes 186 of those in 2022, 378 in 2023 and 166...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UK pledges support for Kenya’s electoral reforms after IEBC Bill assent

According to British high commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan, this is a great step towards election preparedness.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK calls for Chebochok’s resignation as Tea factory Director

She further criticised the IEBC for clearing him to run for the post.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sh165bn in pending bills owed to contractors slowing development, CS Murkomen says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says Sh165 billion in pending bills owed to road contractors is slowing...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

(VIDEO) Govt says it has no budget provision to settle Sh150m blood money for Kenyan facing execution in Saudi Arabia

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ministry of Health to post 552 medical interns immediately, Nakhumicha says

Nakhumicha stated that the medics will be posted using the 2024/2025 financial year budget.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Prison warden arrested while protesting outside Parliament

He was arrested while carrying a placard written “We want justice, not your condolences,” while dressed in blood-stained white dustcoat.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt has no budget to pay blood money for Munyakho: Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says there is no budget provision from the government to pay the Sh150 million...

4 hours ago
Advertisement