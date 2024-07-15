(VIDEO) Ruto: Ford Foundation must stop sponsoring violence in Kenya or they leave

Popular
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Activist Fredrick Bikeri has withdrawn a petition where he was seeking Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to withdraw remarks he...
The head of state urged the youth to focus on peace and unity crucial for the Nation’s development.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has increased the Road Maintenance Levy by Sh7 to Sh25 despite public...
DCI boss Amin: We are dealing with a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life.
The elections in the Rwandan diaspora were held a day before those in the capital Kigali, where voters will on Monday choose who will...
The Financial Bill was sent back to Parliament for withdrawal by President William Ruto after protests left over 40 people dead and 300 more...
This assurance comes despite a recent High Court order suspending his gazette notice appointing the task force.