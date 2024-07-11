(VIDEO) President Ruto dismisses his entire Cabinet including AG Muturi

Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Wiper party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed that Azimio boss Raila Odinga was forced to change his number owing...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – President William Ruto is expected to address the nation today afternoon. A communication from State House indicted that the...
NATIONAL NEWS
Duale remarked following Felix Koskei's memo circulated on Wednesday which directed Cabinet Secretaries to share the name of the adviser they wished to retain...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Attorney General Justin Muturi has refuted claims by a local daily that president William Ruto does not consult him...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – A three-judge bench has declined a petition seeking to suspend the Affordable Housing Levy. According to the bench, allowing...
NATIONAL NEWS
The outspoken Cabinet Secretary, himself under siege from a camp allied to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, spoke amid a parallel call for the firing...
NATIONAL NEWS
NYERI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has urged President William Ruto to remove cabinet secretaries whom Generation Z has demanded be...
Kenya
Justice Majanja will be remembered as a towering figure in the development of Kenya’s transformative post-2010 jurisprudence and a crucial pillar in the institution-building...