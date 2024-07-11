Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

(VIDEO) President Ruto dismisses his entire Cabinet including AG Muturi

Published

About The Author

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila had to change his phone number, Gen Z put it everywhere – Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Wiper party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed that Azimio boss Raila Odinga was forced to change his number owing...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to address the nation at 2.00pm

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – President William Ruto is expected to address the nation today afternoon. A communication from State House indicted that the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I have no advisers to drop thanks to competence at MoD: Duale

Duale remarked following Felix Koskei's memo circulated on Wednesday which directed Cabinet Secretaries to share the name of the adviser they wished to retain...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

AG Muturi refutes claims president Ruto does not consult him

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Attorney General Justin Muturi has refuted claims by a local daily that president William Ruto does not consult him...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3-Judge bench declines petition seeking to suspend Affordable Housing Levy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – A three-judge bench has declined a petition seeking to suspend the Affordable Housing Levy. According to the bench, allowing...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Didn’t come, can’t go: Kuria on ‘undemocratic’ Ruto Must Go crusade

The outspoken Cabinet Secretary, himself under siege from a camp allied to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, spoke amid a parallel call for the firing...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governor Kahiga joins call for President Ruto to reorganise cabinet

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has urged President William Ruto to remove cabinet secretaries whom Generation Z has demanded be...

5 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto mourns High Court Judge David Majanja

Justice Majanja will be remembered as a towering figure in the development of Kenya’s transformative post-2010 jurisprudence and a crucial pillar in the institution-building...

7 hours ago
Advertisement