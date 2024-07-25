Connect with us

(VIDEO) Nimeunda serikali ya wakenya wote – Ruto

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

Noah Maiyo succeeds Yiampoy as Presidential Escort Unit Commander

Since Ruto's assumption as President, Maiyo has held the position of Head of Operations within the unit.

8 mins ago

Kisumu ODM youths vow to end protests against govt after 4 cabinet slots assigned to members

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 25 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party youths in Kisumu have stated no further demonstrations against the government will not be...

48 mins ago

National Assembly rejects Senate’s ‘mutilation’ of Corruption Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya July 25 – The National Assembly has rejected the Senate’s amendments to the Conflict of Interest Bill 2023, accusing Senators of undermining...

1 hour ago

Court stops Meru MCAs from debating Mwangaza impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The Meru High Court has stopped Members of County Assembly (MCAs) from debating impeachment motion against Governor Kawira Mwangaza,...

3 hours ago

Ruto names new base, fleet commanders in KDF promotions

Colonel Bernard Markie Oluoch of the Kenya Air Force (KAF) was promoted to the rankof Brigadier and appointed Moi Air Base Commander.

3 hours ago

MPs to conduct approval hearings for CS nominees next week

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The National Assembly is slated to commence approval hearing of President William Ruto’s 20 Cabinet nominees next week. According...

3 hours ago

Kenya Airways diverts flights from JKIA to Mombasa, Kilimanjaro due to poor visibility

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Kenya Airways has diverted flights scheduled to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Mombasa, Kilimanjaro due...

4 hours ago
Sifuna insists ODM not in govt despite Ruto’s cabinet picks

NAIROBI, Kenya July 25 – Is the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party in government or not? The question is buzzing in Kenya’s political sphere...

4 hours ago