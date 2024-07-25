(VIDEO) I am not interested in joining Ruto’s goverment – Kalonzo

Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Three Chinese tourists tragically lost their lives on Thursday after the van they were travelling in overturned on the...
NATIONAL NEWS
NATIONAL NEWS
Since Ruto's assumption as President, Maiyo has held the position of Head of Operations within the unit.
NATIONAL NEWS
KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 25 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party youths in Kisumu have stated no further demonstrations against the government will not be...
NAIROBI, Kenya July 25 – The National Assembly has rejected the Senate’s amendments to the Conflict of Interest Bill 2023, accusing Senators of undermining...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The Meru High Court has stopped Members of County Assembly (MCAs) from debating impeachment motion against Governor Kawira Mwangaza,...
NATIONAL NEWS
Colonel Bernard Markie Oluoch of the Kenya Air Force (KAF) was promoted to the rankof Brigadier and appointed Moi Air Base Commander.
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The National Assembly is slated to commence approval hearing of President William Ruto’s 20 Cabinet nominees next week. According...