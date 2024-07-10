DIPLOMACY
(VIDEO) Govt says it has no budget provision to settle Sh150m blood money for Kenyan facing execution in Saudi Arabia
NATIONAL NEWS
Nakhumicha stated that the medics will be posted using the 2024/2025 financial year budget.
NATIONAL NEWS
He was arrested while carrying a placard written “We want justice, not your condolences,” while dressed in blood-stained white dustcoat.
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says there is no budget provision from the government to pay the Sh150 million...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says at least 316 Kenyans have died in the Gulf States since 2002. Appearing...
IMMIGRATION CHAOS
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, July 9 (Xinhua) — Global rating agency Moody’s has cut Kenya’s sovereign credit ratings, citing “diminished capacity to maintain revenue-based fiscal consolidation that...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Five people have been confirmed dead in a gold mine in Rongo, Migori County. The five were part of...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The High Court has declined to suspend the gazette notice that formed the taskforce on Human Resources audit in...