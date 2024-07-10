Connect with us

(VIDEO) Govt says it has no budget provision to settle Sh150m blood money for Kenyan facing execution in Saudi Arabia

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

NATIONAL NEWS

Ministry of Health to post 552 medical interns immediately, Nakhumicha says

Nakhumicha stated that the medics will be posted using the 2024/2025 financial year budget.

7 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Prison warden arrested while protesting outside Parliament

He was arrested while carrying a placard written “We want justice, not your condolences,” while dressed in blood-stained white dustcoat.

22 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt has no budget to pay blood money for Munyakho: Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says there is no budget provision from the government to pay the Sh150 million...

37 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

316 Kenyans have died in the Gulf States since 2002, Mudavadi says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says at least 316 Kenyans have died in the Gulf States since 2002. Appearing...

49 mins ago

IMMIGRATION CHAOS

(VIDEO) 316 Kenyans have died in the Gulf States from 2002 – Mudavadi

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Moody’s Downplays Kenya’s Credit Rating After Gov’t Drops Tax Bill

NAIROBI, July 9 (Xinhua) — Global rating agency Moody’s has cut Kenya’s sovereign credit ratings, citing “diminished capacity to maintain revenue-based fiscal consolidation that...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

5 people confirmed dead in Migori gold mine shaft collapse

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Five people have been confirmed dead in a gold mine in Rongo, Migori County. The five were part of...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to suspend gazette notice on Health Sector human resource audit taskforce

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The High Court has declined to suspend the gazette notice that formed the taskforce on Human Resources audit in...

2 hours ago
