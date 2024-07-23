(VIDEO) Demonstrators will not be allowed to enter protected areas as KDF deployed to JKIA

Popular
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, July 23 – Users of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) premium services will have to pay Sh24,000 round-trip to enjoy the new...
NATIONAL NEWS
The selection panel will include 2 persons nominated by PSC, one representing the majority party and another from the minority party.
NATIONAL NEWS
And as a new series of protests is about to begin, there are concerns over how the security forces will respond.
NATIONAL NEWS
Majority of the MPs castigated the Senators who they accused of pouring cold water on the National Government Constituency Development Fund
NATIONAL NEWS
The Parliamentary Service Commission indicated that the assessment is ongoing with the figures expected to increase.
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has expressed grave concern over the recent increase in the Road Maintenance Levy...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – Interior Principal Secretary Julius Bitok says over 900,000 Maisha Cards have been issued so far. In a statement addressing...
World
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – A section of Members of County Assembles (MCA) allied to Kenya Kwanza have backed President William Ruto’s decision to...