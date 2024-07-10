(VIDEO) 316 Kenyans have died in the Gulf States from 2002 – Mudavadi

Popular
NAIROBI, July 9 (Xinhua) — Global rating agency Moody’s has cut Kenya’s sovereign credit ratings, citing “diminished capacity to maintain revenue-based fiscal consolidation that...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Five people have been confirmed dead in a gold mine in Rongo, Migori County. The five were part of...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The High Court has declined to suspend the gazette notice that formed the taskforce on Human Resources audit in...
(VIDEO) Bonjour France! Psyched Up Shujaa In Miramas For Pre-Olympics Boot Camp Ahead Of Paris Games
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – A petition challenging the recruitment and appointment of National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) managers has been filed in...
Kioni was conspicuously absent when President William Ruto, flanked by Azimio leader Raila Odinga, announced the six-day multi-sectoral convention, which will kick off on...
The climax of the GenZ protests saw demonstrators breach Parliament, leading to the shooting, killing, and injuring of several protesters by police.
Kenyan police have faced accusations of brutality that left over 40 protesters dead and at least 300 others injured during the recent anti-Finance Bill...