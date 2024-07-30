Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

USAID to continue funding Kenya in developing its vaccine manufacturing plant

USAID Assistant Administrator for global Health Atul Gawande during an interview on vaccine funding in Africa.

Published

MUNICH, Germany, Jul 30 – The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will continue funding Kenya  to help the country in developing its own vaccine manufacturing capabilities despite its lower-middle income status.

USAID also reaffirmed Its donor funding  for manufacturing of vaccines in other  African countries in boosting vaccine manufacturing capacity. These counties are also going to receive funds from their governments and private investors because of their earned  lower-middle level status.

Speaking in Munich during the 2024 International AIDS Conference, USAID Assistant Administrator for Global Health Atul Gawande in an interview with Capital FM said  USAID has put funds for the manufacturing of diagnostics of medicines and vaccines in Kenya.

  Kenya is building  its infrastructure and expertise in vaccine production at the Kenya BioVax Institute to formulate and package vaccines by 2029  making the country more self-sufficient in public health.

“Kenya has become a place that nurtures donor governments but investors all over the world are making debts, some debts will not work and others will work  but we have seen increased funding coming to  kenya manufacturing  for that reason,” Said Gawande.

He noted, they are working with the Kenyan government in supporting the primary healthcare systems  and empowering community health workers with training and support.

Gawande added, the US merged with Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization(  GAVI) and African Vaccine Alliance Accelerator this will monitor the vaccine companies that have come together that have an approved WHO prequalified vaccine.

These vaccines will include oral routine chapter vaccines and companies that will meet the Prequalification in Africa will get a payment of 20 to 50 million dollars depending on the strength of their approval in manufacturing the substance itself.

They will also get paid a subsidized price so that it centralizes the production in these counties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“one kind of financing might be reduced and other kinds of financing are increasing and this is the pathway from low income to middle income  and finally upper countries.

Through global funding  the life expectancy in kenya is 72 years  after the start of the HIV and TB programs  in the year 2000 when barely people made it to 60 years of age. “the US life expectancy is 78 so we are this close,” said Gawande.

“we are working with Kenya in building a manufacturing center to enable production of medicines and diagnosis  vaccines to support the primary healthcare system and empowering community health workers with tools,” said Gawande

The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization(GAVI) and UNICEF have been supporting the Kenya National vaccination programme.  They have been giving Kenya at least sh. 32 billion every year since 2001.

About The Author

ROSEMARY ONCHARI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt has not inked any deal yet with Adani regarding JKIA upgrade: Mudavadi

The Prime CS said no terms have been agreed upon by government regarding the proposal that is currently undergoing due process

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kasoiyo-Tenges-Saos –Eldama Ravine road closed after destruction by landslide

KABARNET, Kenya, Jul 30 – The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has closed down a section of the 57.1 Kilometres Kasoiyo-Tenges-Saos tarmac road following...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya, Uganda in talks on extension of petroleum pipeline from Eldoret to Kampala

The project will entail construction of a multi-product oil pipeline from Eldoret to Malaba (Kenya-Uganda border) on Kenya’s part.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Appointments Committee to vet Cabinet nominees from Thursday to Sunday

Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki will be the first among the 20 nominees who will defend their suitability for the offices they have...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court refers war between Mwangaza, MCAs, to Njuri Njeke

Justice Linus Kassan said the court would issue directions on August 20 to give room for dialogue before the Njuri Njeke.

24 hours ago

AUC RACE 2025

Kenya submits Raila Odinga’s nomination for AUC Chairmanship

The Ministry of Foreign Affiars presented Kenya's candidature in Addis Abba on Monday.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PNU mulls Azimio exit after nomination of ODM MPs to cabinet

Munya disclosed that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PNU is set to convene to deliberate on the potential dissolution of their alliance...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

9,121 households to receive electricity in Phase 5 of Last Mile project

According to Kenya Power, more than nine thousand households will be connected to the grid under Phase V of the project.

1 day ago