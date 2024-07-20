US Urges India to Support Peace Efforts for Ukraine

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW Delhi, India Juy 20 – The US has called on New Delhi to support initiatives aimed at achieving an enduring and just peace for Ukraine.

Responding to queries about India-US relations following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Russia, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized on Thursday (local time), “Broadly, India continues to be a key partner in several critical areas, as was evident when we hosted Prime Minister Modi for a State visit last summer.”

Patel added, “In the context of Ukraine and Russia’s ongoing aggression and violation of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty, we continue to urge all partners, including India, to support efforts to realize an enduring and just peace for Ukraine. We also urge Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine’s sovereign territory.”

Prime Minister Modi was on an official visit to Russia from July 8-9, during which he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed disappointment over Modi’s visit to Russia, describing it as a “devastating blow to peace efforts.”

During his bilateral talks with President Putin, PM Modi raised concerns about the killing of children during conflicts, describing it as “heart-wrenching” when innocent children die. The Prime Minister said that everyone who believes in humanity is hurt by the loss of lives, especially when innocent children are involved. “Be it war, conflicts, terror attacks – everyone who believes in humanity is pained when there is loss of lives. But when innocent children are murdered, when we see innocent children dying, it is heart-wrenching. That pain is immense. I also held a detailed discussion with you over this,” PM Modi stated during the meeting.

Modi emphasized that there is no solution to be found on the battlefield and added that peace talks cannot succeed amid bombs, guns, and bullets.

This was PM Modi’s first visit to Russia since the war between Moscow and Kyiv began in 2022. Throughout the conflict, India has consistently advocated for “peace and diplomacy” as the means to resolve the situation between Ukraine and Russia.

About The Author